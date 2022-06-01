The “PA Dream Team” program has been launched in Clearfield and Jefferson counties — a collaborative effort of the PA Dream Team Career Awareness Program: Jefferson and Clearfield Counties Northwest Industrial Resource Center (NWIRC) and Workforce Solutions — each of which are working with industries and schools to promote careers in manufacturing.
The purpose of the PA Dream Team program is to improve the talent pool of high school students pursuing technical skills and increase the number of students interested in STEM careers so that projected workforce demands and opportunities at area manufacturing companies are filled with the right skilled employees.
This new PA Dream Team is comprised of employees mostly under the age of 30 working at area manufacturing companies. By serving on this collaborative and innovative ambassador team, they help unlock interest among students to consider similar STEM careers. Dream Team members will be available for presentations at area schools and community events, starting this fall, to talk with students about their own path to manufacturing.
The Clearfield-Jefferson Dream Team met on May 24 at Penn State DuBois LaunchBox to review goals for the program and resources to help with presentations this fall. Members have diverse backgrounds in terms of their jobs and career paths, but they have many things in common, including their love of manufacturing and their excitement to share their stories with students.
The original PA Dream Team Program in Lehigh Valley, created by the Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) and powered by Bosch Community Fund and Air Products, collectively presents to more than 2,500 students annually in two counties and are featured at community events.