MIDDLETOWN — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Cambria County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $2 million for the Wednesday, Feb. 22 drawing.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 11-19-39-44-65, but not the red Powerball 7, to win $2 million, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
Forest Hills Pharmacy, 552 Locust St., Saint Michael, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
More than 21,800 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 5,900 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 2,600 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time.
The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $119 million, or $61 million cash, for the next drawing Saturday, Feb. 25.
Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.