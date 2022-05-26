WEEDVILLE — PA Made, a clothing and arts company whose mission is to celebrate how special Pennsylvania and the PA Wilds are through art and unique graphic products, is hosting its grand opening of a brick-and-mortar store this weekend.
PA Made is a unique Elk County-based shop offering a variety of apparel and merchandise all inspired by Elk County, founded by owner and artist Mickayla Poland. Grand opening activities will include merchandise giveaways, light refreshments and a drawing for a gift certificate. The celebration is slated to be held Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 during store hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 18452 Bennetts Valley Hwy in Weedville.
“I created PA Made as a business and brand that celebrates our local area, the people, and the outdoors,” said Poland. “Since starting in 2017, we have received so much support from the community and the tourists that opening the storefront was naturally the next step. This is a dream of mine and I’m very excited to celebrate it at our grand opening.”
Each PA Made product is an original design drawn or created by Poland. She started with just a few stickers, and now has expanded into over 30 sticker designs and a variety of clothing, keychains and more. The new PA Made shop also includes a variety of other products handmade by Pennsylvanian artisans that are also inspired by nature like candles, body products and jewelry.
The new location is conveniently located on the popular Route 255 in Weedville and provides ample parking for the public to come celebrate and to shop the new PA Made store firsthand. For the summer season, PA Made will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
To learn more, visit pamadeshop.com or PA Made on Facebook.