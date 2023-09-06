CLEARFIELD — A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver during a road-rage incident on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County.
State police in Clearfield have charged Jeffrey Lee Sawyer, 58, of Mill Hall, with recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and carrying a firearm without a license, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Aug. 31.
According to state police in Clearfield, Sawyer was traveling east on Interstate 80 in a Dodge Ram pick-up truck on July 9 when he allegedly became very angry at another driver. Sawyer believed he was cut off when this driver changed lanes in front of him. Once the driver moved back into the right lane, Sawyer pulled up next to the tractor trailer and allegedly pointed a handgun at the driver, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The incident occurred in the area of mile marker 105 in Union Township, Clearfield County.
During the investigation, it was learned that Sawyer also did not have a current permit to carry a firearm. The 9mm handgun was allegedly loaded and concealed in the center console of his vehicle.
Sawyer’s bail was set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 8 at Meholick’s office.