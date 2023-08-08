PUNXSUTAWNEY — Individuals, organizations and places in the Tri-County area were recognized at the 2023 Champions of the Pennsylvania Wilds Awards banquet on July 27 at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney.
The 11 award recipients were honored for their efforts to help grow and sustainably develop the region’s outdoor recreation economy and nature tourism. Approximately 200 people from across the 13-county PA Wilds region and Harrisburg gathered to celebrate the award winners during the dinner.
The Champion of the Pennsylvania Wilds Awards celebrate individuals, groups, organizations, communities and businesses that in the last year have made significant contributions to the region’s outdoor recreation economy, helping to create jobs, diversify local economies, inspire stewardship and improve quality of life.
Tri-County area awardees include:
- Inspiring Youth (Organization) –Allegheny Mountain Chapter, Trout Unlimited: The Allegheny Mountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited, represented by president George Kutskel, received the 2023 PA Wilds Champion Award for Inspiring Youth Champion Award (Organization) for its efforts to support youth education related to angling and outdoorsmanship. The Allegheny Mountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited sponsors DuBois Middle School Environmental Day and teaches youth fishing, identification of macroinvertebrates, electro shocking and identification of invasive species; teaches Punxsutawney Elementary fishing skills and invasive species; and sponsors Trout in the Classroom in Brockway, DuBois Area and DuBois Catholic schools. The Allegheny Mountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited is having a regional impact by engaging youth in the sport of fishing, a heritage pastime in the PA Wilds region.
- Inspiring Youth (Individual): Alex Luckenbill, St. Marys: Luckenbill, who is completing his junior year at St. Marys Area High School, received the 2023 PA Wilds Champion Award for Inspiring Youth Champion Award (Individual). For his Eagle Scout project, 17-year-old Luckenbill chose to partner with the Elk Country Visitors Center to construct a non-motorized apple cider press which debuted at the center over Columbus Day weekend, 2022. Luckenbill raised the majority of the funds needed for the project and collected a lot of the apples.
- Great Design: River’s Landing Event Center, Clearfield: River’s Landing Event Center received the 2023 PA Wilds Champion Award for Great Design, with Rob Swales (CEO of Clearly Ahead Development) accepting the award. River’s Landing Event Center is a two-story, 11,500-square-foot multi-occupancy facility in downtown Clearfield. River’s Landing incorporates several themes of the PA Wilds Design Guide, such as inclusion of water, glass, stone, metal, signage, lighting, and locally sourced materials.
- Conservation Stewardship: Kelly Williams, Clearfield County: Williams of the Clearfield County Conservation District received the 2023 PA Wilds Champion Award for Conservation Stewardship. In addition to stream work and protecting wetlands, Williams was involved in the effort to improve water quality in the Deer Creek Watershed, which was impaired by Acid Mine Drainage and had not been able to support any aquatic life for over 70 years. Wild trout can now be supported in this beautiful area of the PA Wilds, thanks to efforts of Williams and her colleagues at Clearfield County Conservation District.
- Great Places: Cook Forest Sensory Trail, Clarion County: The Friends of Cook Forest, represented by Michael and Mary Beth Doyle, received the 2023 PA Wilds Champion Award for Great Places for the Cook Forest Sensory Trail. The first sensory trail in the PA State Park system, the Cook Forest Sensory Trail is a quarter-mile paved loop for blind and physically disabled with braille/raised letter signage, a guide cable, sturdy benches, and a picnic area at the trailhead. The Friends of Cook Forest, a volunteer, nonprofit group dedicated to enhancing Cook Forest State Park, converted the quarter-mile paved trail into a Sensory Trail that will enable individuals with visual or physical impairments to experience the wonders of Cook Forest in an entirely new way. The trail was dedicated in summer 2022.
“This was a monumental year, with many organizations around the region, including the PA Wilds itself, celebrating milestone anniversaries,” said Jason Fink, PA Wilds Center board member and Outreach Committee member who also emceed the event. “In addition to celebrating the Champion Award winners this year, we took time to recognize the region’s long history of stewardship and economic development. The theme for this year’s dinner was ‘Celebrating Decades of Conservation & Innovation.’ This year marks the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Pennsylvania Wilds brand, the 10th anniversary of PA Wilds Center’s founding, and the centennial for the Allegheny National Forest, to name a few.”
“It was inspiring to be able to celebrate the history of not just the PA Wilds Center and the PA Wilds region, but also the many organizations that have decades of service to this landscape and to our residents. This is truly generational work,” said Ta Enos, founder and CEO of the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship. “There is hard work and effort being done every day within our Pennsylvania Wilds region to strengthen our communities, and the PA Wilds Dinner is a chance to reflect on those efforts and the many people who love and support our rural region.”
The awards were created by Lisa Conklin Conn of Conklin Studio Pottery, a Creative Maker in the Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania (WCO).
Punxsutawney Phil was on standby, greeting guests as they arrived. Members of the Groundhog Club and Inner Circle voluntarily spent the evening helping to bartend at the cash bar.
The photographer for the event was Mickayla Poland of PA Made, St. Marys, who is a Creative Maker in the WCO based out of Elk County. Audio and visual was handled by Dan Wallace of Wallace Audio, based in Punxsutawney.
More information on the award recipients can be found at http://www.pawildscenter.org/blog/2023-pa-wilds-champions-receive-awards-at-july-27-dinner/.