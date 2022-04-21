Nine small business owners in the Pennsylvania Wilds region are working their way through a course meant to inspire and grow their businesses.
The program started on April 14 as the entrepreneurs gathered in Williamsport to kick off the 2022 PA Wilds PACE program, a five-week professional development course designed to help scale rural businesses.
PACE stands for Plan, Accelerate, Commit and Expand. The program is being offered by the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. (PA Wilds Center), and it is made possible by a partnership with the Covation Center out of Williamsport, which leads the curriculum-based program.
All the participating businesses are members of the Wilds Cooperative of PA (WCO), a regional network of about 400 businesses and organizations that is managed by the PA Wilds Center. Valued at $2,500 per person, members of the Wilds Cooperative of PA were able to participate in the PA Wilds PACE program at no cost thanks to funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Participants in the 2022 cohort include: Lisa Conklin Conn of Conklin Studio Pottery (McKean County), Julie Mader of Artwork by Julie Mader (McKean County), Sue Morris of Sue’s Salves (Clinton County), Stephanie Distler of Stephanie Distler Artisan Jewelry (Elk County), Karen Heltzel of Moments in Time Studio (Warren County), Rachel Courtney of Sugar Mama’s Appalachian Maple (Tioga County), Rhianna Speck of Side Door Soap & Sundry Co. (Lycoming County), Niccole St. Laurent of St. Laurent Pottery (Jefferson County), and Joshua Smith of Valley Glass Art (Elk County).
Following the kick-off event, participants will meet twice weekly for another four weeks of programming – meeting remotely via Zoom and Mighty Networks for the first three weeks before coming together again the final week for an immersive two-day conclusion event in Kane in mid May.
This is only the second time the PACE professional development program has been offered by the PA Wilds Center, with the first cohort taking place in 2020 – right as COVID-19 was becoming a concern in the U.S. The peer networking offered an opportunity for the participating entrepreneurs to share their experiences during that unprecedented time, with several of the participants acknowledging how it helped them through it.
Covation Center blends curriculum-based and facilitated cohorts with one-on-one mentoring to ensure participants are able to develop their own unique plan for business growth. This model has been successfully demonstrated in the Scale-Up America program and the PA Department of Community and Economic Development’s Engage! Program. PA Wilds Center infuses information into the PACE program about how businesses can leverage the Pennsylvania Wilds brand and their membership in the Wilds Cooperative of PA to grow their businesses.