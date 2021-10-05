The Pennsylvania Wilds Marketplace, which offers products handcrafted by artisans throughout the 13-county region, is now up and running.
The idea of a PA Wilds-branded marketplace has been swirling about for more than a decade, said Communications Director Lakeshia Knarr.
“As the Pennsylvania Wilds as a destination has grown, so too has the effort to encourage visitors to enjoy the products, services and experiences only found here in our region,” she said. “This supports our region’s rural economy.”
Once upon a time, the “PA Wilds Artisan Trail” evolved into the Wilds Cooperative of PA (WCO), Knarr said.
“We realized an ‘artisan trail’ could be expanded further, and that there would be greater opportunities if we could help move locally-made and value-added products and experiences with the power of the PA Wilds brand,” she said.
The WCO is a “network of more than 350 artists, businesses, nonprofits, and communities from across the region that are supported through branding and marketing, peer-to-peer networking, professional development, new market opportunities and referrals to service providers. Members are the listings backbone for our visitor platform, the product supply line for our brick-and-mortar PA Wilds Conservation Shops, and the sellers on the online PA Wilds Marketplace,” according to www.pawilds.com.
The development of an online marketplace, she said, gives sellers the chance to manage their own storefronts, inventories and shipping. It was a challenge, though, given that it requires aspects like a technology platform, development and customer service, Knarr said.
WCO has partnered with MakerPlace Inc. of Erie for this project. Executive Vice President of Operations Abbi Peters has spearheaded this project, Knarr noted.
“This unique partnership is a ‘win-win-win-win,’” she said. “The public is able to gain easier access to a wider variety of PA Wilds made products, no matter where they are. For regional businesses participating in the WCO, it provides a brand new opportunity to sell their products beyond their physical footprint and with the added benefit of PA Wilds brand marketing.”
Knarr said they began working with 10 artisan businesses, as well as the PA Wilds Conservation Shop at Kinzua Bridge State Park, for its first group of sellers.
“Uplifting and showcasing our region’s talented artists is done in a few different ways, some that include market opportunities and others that look to raise awareness and build connections. We have a directory of members at www.wildscopa.org, for example, that allows people and retailers to find regional artists,” she said.
The PA Wilds Marketplace, the newest marketing opportunity, allows artists to sell their products directly to customers at www.shopthepawilds.com. All creative makers in the WCO are eligible to participate, as well as “basic and professional-level juried artisans and creative industries partners,” said Knarr.
“As we continue to refine the new platform, work with our first slate of artisan sellers and develop on-boarding materials, based on our first few months of feedback, we are rolling out the market opportunity on an invitation-only basis,” Knarr said.
Some of the artisans and businesses featured on the Marketplace include Blackberry and Sage Market of Jefferson County, which focuses on creating sustainable goods; Stephanie Distler Artisan Jewelry, based in Johnsonburg; Rich Valley Apiary of Emporium; PA Made LLC of St. Marys; author PJ Piccirillo and Nonni and Papa Joe’s Homestead, located in the PA Wilds Region, just to name a few.
The platform is inviting about 10 artists per month to join the program throughout 2021, she said.
“We look to open up the opportunity to full membership in 2022,” Knarr said. “That is when we also look to begin promoting the platform in full as well.”