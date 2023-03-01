DuBOIS — Paint and Play School's Read Across America celebration kicked off on Monday with special guest readers — DuBois Manager John "Herm" Suplizio, Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh and Cpl. Matthew Steele of the Pennsylvania State Police, according to Carol Anne Smith, executive director of the preschool-kindergarten school.
Paint and Play School in Sandy Township, with the help of community members, always celebrates Read Across America, a nationwide reading event that takes place annually on March 2 — Dr. Seuss’s birthday.
“This is one of the things that I enjoy most about my job — I get to do this each and every year,” said Suplizio, who read to the children on Monday. “It’s the highlight of my day when I get to read to the children. Paint and Play does an excellent job with all these kids and it’s just a pleasure coming here.”
During the school's week-long celebration, Smith said 13 guest readers will speak in total about their occupations, the importance of reading in their daily jobs and read aloud stories to the students.
Special Dr. Seuss-themed activities this week will include language activities, as well as math, science, engineering, art, music and movement.
Paint and Play School teachers Paige Dunworth and Smith expressed appreciation to the guest readers who take time from their day to help students develop a love of learning.