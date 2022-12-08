HARRISBURG — Two St. Marys-based projects were among those chosen for Gov. Tom Wolf’s distribution of $10,323,668 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program to support affordable housing in 16 counties, which was announced in a news release Tuesday.
“Pennsylvanians deserve safe, up-to-code and accessible spaces to call home,” Wolf said in the release. “The HOME funding approved today will help provide access to these spaces to individuals across the commonwealth while also revitalizing communities through renter and new homeowner opportunities.”
HOME is a “federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians,” it says.
The $375 million secured for safe and affordable housing will create new and repair existing units, as well as fund home repairs.
Elk County’s chosen projects are:
- $275,000 to the City of St. Marys for rental rehabilitation in partnership with Whitetail Real Estate Development, LLC.
- $1,100,000 to the City of St. Marys for rental unit construction in partnership with Whitetail Real Estate Development, LLC.
City Manager Joe Fleming said the City of St. Marys Community and Economic Development Department has been working towards eliminating blighted properties.
“As part of their initiative, they have been working with the owner of Whitetail Real Estate Development company on plans to eliminate and renovate existing blighted structures,” he said.
St. Marys code enforcement officials have identified properties suitable for these types of projects, said Fleming.
“The award of $1,100,000 will be used to eliminate two adjacent blighted, residential homes and replace them with two newly constructed senior housing duplexes to be rented to individuals 65 and older. The award of $275,000 will be used to renovate a two-story, blighted, residential duplex into a three-bedroom home and offered to qualified seniors 65 and older,” according to Fleming.
This affordable housing funding will help with various challenges, including the elimination of blight, providing affordable housing for seniors and an increased inventory for the housing market, he noted.
“We are extremely grateful to be awarded these HOME Program funds and we look forward to working with the developer and DCED staff as we move forward to complete these projects. This partnership between the City of St. Marys, Whitetail Real Estate Development Co. and the staff at PA Department of Community and Economic Development will allow us to provide safe, affordable housing and create a better quality of life for our residents.”