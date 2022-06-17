RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Firemen’s Carnival is kicking off next week, with the annual parade also returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Last year’s carnival was considered “modified” due to the pandemic, and there was no parade, according to Frank Quattrone with the RFD.
According to the Ridgway Fire Department’s website, the schedule is as follows:
- Monday night will feature all firemen’s booths opening at 6 p.m. and an “open mic” night at 7 p.m.
- Tuesday will be the pet parade at 6 p.m., with line-up on the lower end of Center Street at 5:30 p.m. The carnival will open afterward, and the rides will be available.
- Wednesday: The carnival kicks off at 6 p.m.
- Thursday: Activities will be open 5-11 p.m., with the fireworks display at 10 p.m.
- Friday: The matinee will be available on Friday from 1-5 p.m., the carnival from 6-11 p.m. and a “mountain bike drawing” at 11 p.m.
- Saturday: The firemen’s parade kicks off at 4 p.m. on Gillis Avenue, with lineup at 2 p.m. The carnival is open from 3 p.m. to midnight, with a $10,000 give-away at midnight.
New this year is Wednesday’s competition, “Amateur night,” which will be open to teams in the community wanting to compete, on North Mill Avenue at 6 p.m. Adults 18 and older are invited to participate, and teams must consist of four adults. There is a $25 donation per team.
Keeping the tradition alive, the “Battle of the Barrel” competition between firefighters, which usually draws in quite the community crowd, will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday on Main Street.
Pre-register by texting 814-512-8528.
The carnival is also known for its firemen’s booths, cooking up things like French fries, pizza and sausage.
It’s definitely exciting bringing the parade back, being that it hasn’t been held in the community for two years, said Quattrone. Thus far, there are around 50 units registered to participate. Ideally, they would like to have 60-70.
The parade welcomes businesses, organizations, groups, bands, cars and trucks, ATVs, sports teams and more. To participate, email company4parade@gmail.com.
Visit https://www.ridgwayfiredept.com and the Facebook page.