ST. MARYS — Saturday in St. Marys will offer a festively good time for families, shoppers, local businesses and more looking to kick off the Christmas season with a bang.
“There will be activities, crafts and treats available for patrons to take advantage of,” said St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Rachel Lampe.
Small Business Saturday will also coincide with the other events going on.
“This is a great opportunity to get some holiday shopping done while supporting our local small businesses,” said Lampe.
Activities will wind down as the time approaches for the annual “Light Up Night” holiday parade downtown at 6:30 p.m.
Lampe said some parade highlights include high school marching bands, the Elk County Cruisers group, a 28-foot float from First Commonwealth Bank, JAM Cycle’s float, decorated side-by-sides and ATVs, The Grinch, a live nativity with real animals, emergency vehicles and of course, Santa Claus arriving on a fire truck to light up the town.
“Santa will then greet families at the Boys and Girls Club after the parade,” Lampe noted.
According to the SMACOC’s list, Light Up Night activities will include:
- Hot cocoa, snacks, a 16-foot snow globe and more at the Downtown Event Park
- Crafts, activities, and snacks at The Children’s Center from 2-6 p.m.
- Jingle bell necklace/bracelet crafts from 1-3 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club
- Gourmet hot chocolate and cookie decorating at Sugar Mama’s Bake Shop from 4-6 p.m.
- Cuisine at the Gypsy Wagon Food Truck
- Popcorn at the St. Marys Elk Lodge
- Hot chocolate, cake pops, hot dogs, face art and Frosty the Snowman at Downtown Nail Studio
- Ornament decorating at Gallery 29 studio
- Craft and vendor show at Maker’s Warehouse
- Live nativity and cookies and crafts at Shiloh Presbyterian Church
Other participating businesses include Northwest Bank, Brandy Camp Creamery, Tablespoons Cafe and Deli, St. Marys Nutrition and The Diamond Perk, according to the list of activities.
Follow the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and www.stmaryschamber.org.