RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Council members approved requests during Monday evening’s meeting.
Ridgway Area Middle-High School Principal Noel Petrosky wrote a letter to council concerning its annual “Homecoming Snake Walk Parade and Bonfire” set for Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
The request consists of closing Main Street, from Water Street to South Broad Street, and North Broad Street from Main Street to the Ridgway firemen’s lot, said Petrosky. The parade is expected to last 20 minutes.
Petrosky noted there is always the potential the parade could be canceled due to COVID-19, and said they will be following all safety guidelines.
Council approved Petrosky’s request.
Trail of Dreams ATV Connector Project
Council members also received a letter from Cheryl Ruffner of the Elk County Riders group, which has been actively pursuing connecting Elk County communities through ATV roads and trails.
“We are making great progress, and finally at the point (where we can) apply for funding for the ‘Elk County Riders Trail of Dreams ATV Connector Project’ in Byrnedale,” said Ruffner.
The trail connector in Fox and Jay townships includes a trail bridge over Kersey Run, she said, and will land at the “doorstep” of Benezette Township, ultimately creating a 16-mile main corridor.
What the group is asking for, Ruffner continued, is for Ridgway Borough to write a support letter for the Trail of Dreams project, as the Elk County Riders pursues its next level of grant funding.
“We have hit many milestones along the way, and the feasibility study is near completion with great information,” she added.
The Elk County Riders needs the support letter by Sept 28. Council agreed to assist with this.