DuBOIS — Parent Deidre Brown asked the DuBois Area School Board, at their meeting last Thursday, about how Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds are being used by the district.
Brown, during the public comment portion of the meeting, noted that the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website states that “ESSER funds may be used to develop strategies and implement public health protocols including, to the greatest extent practicable, policies in line with guidance from the CDC for the reopening and operation of school facilities to effectively maintain the health and safety of students, educators, and other staff.”
“In short, ESSER funds have been provided to help schools prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID,” said Brown. “I understand that ESSER funds are also available for remediation of students regarding the time they missed in the classroom due to COVID.”
Considering that, Brown said she and many parents have serious concerns about ESSER funds being used for things such as:
- Spring music theater
- Musical instruments
- Roof top unit replacement
- Flooring replacement project
- Esports computer systems
- Summer theater workshop
- Two-week summer band instrumental enrichment program
- Summer library proposal
“Nothing about any of these projects or investments is ‘wrong’ in and of themselves,” said Brown. “I especially love to see our kids have opportunities to take part in music and theater. However, these things don’t meet the PDE’s requirements for use of ESSER funds.
“Are there not educational needs that these funds could be used for?” said Brown. “Wouldn’t it be best to direct ESSER funds towards academic remediation, which reaches ALL students, rather than investing $33,000 in computers for an esports program that would reach a very small group of students?”
Brown said parents want to see these ESSER funds used wisely and appropriately.
“We want to know that every effort is being made to teach our kids the fundamentals of academics and that the schools are doing all they can to help kids make up for lost time during COVID, as difficult as that is,” said Brown. “We ask that all ESSER funds be used for things of highest importance — the basic education of our kids.”
Later in the meeting, board President Larry Salone addressed Brown’s comments.
“As far as the comment about ESSER funds, what they’re allowed to be used for, okay, we have a team that knows what they’re supposed to be used for,” said Salone. “We have government officials that help us. We have lawyers that help us. I don’t want the accusations that were misusing ESSER funds. Anyway, that’s not fair that it is just creating a false flag in my mind.”
“Honestly, the theater program, the music instructors came to us and said, ‘we need to provide this opportunity because the kids missed out on so many opportunities with COVID and even once we were able to return in person, we were not allowed to gather. And even if you wanted to attempt to sing, you had to be masked and you had to be 8-10 feet apart, or maybe it was 10-12 feet,’” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “It was so difficult for many of our kids who’ve have never had an opportunity to be on the stage.”
“Absolutely, a hundred percent, but my concern is kids maybe need to get more caught up in math and the stuff they do more of,” said Brown.
“No, we’re not having this discussion,” said Salone. “This is what our staff is supposed to be handling. I don’t (know) how we made it this far, apparently, we haven’t.”
But Benton continued the discussion with Brown.
“We’re offering those programs every single day, every day,” said Benton. “Any teacher that is willing to stay after school and work with kids, they are doing that.”
Brown asked if ESSER funding is being provided for those programs.
“Absolutely, it’s completely funded by ESSER,” said Benton. “If a teacher says, ‘I can’t stay after school, because I need to pick up my kids from their daycare, but maybe I could come early,’ we provide complete flexibility to the teacher to work with families so that they could have that time one on one tutoring a child, and we have that K to 12. And in addition to that we’ve had compensatory education services that we started in 2020 in the summer. We started working those programs in to ensure that we’re able to provide those services. All funded through ESSER. All of the summer programs we did last year.”
Benton said the district will have even more programs, “better programs,” this summer all funded by ESSER.
“Remember that, especially with the ESSER-3, we have three years to spend those funds,” said Benton. “I know Charlie had said, ‘what’s our balance here or there.’ It’s hard to determine because we have money set aside for the before school, after school programs. But if we don’t use all of that, then we can roll that into another program or if the needs are so great and we expend the funds sooner than we would have less in year three. And you had mentioned it’s all about criteria, prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID. We don’t know how COVID is going to continue to impact us over the next several years. We have to have money in reserve so that we’re able to respond to that.”