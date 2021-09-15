ST. MARYS — Elk County peaceful protesters were seen lining the front sidewalk of St. Marys Area High School prior to Monday evening’s board meeting, holding colorful poster boards with phrases like “Unmask our children” and “Parent’s Choice.”
Cassandra Hanes, an administrator of the “Elk County Parents that Support Choices” Facebook group, which currently has 657 members, addressed the St. Marys Area School District board of directors concerning the mask mandate.
Hanes, a mother of students in SMASD, said that her children have suffered the consequences of wearing a mask, including one with headaches and another with anxiety.
“We do not support the mask mandate,” she began in her speech.
Referencing what the Pennsylvania Department of Health has based its decision on to “control measures” for viral outbreaks, Hanes said there is only authority where an outbreak has occurred.
“There is no authority over non-infected people. Even where there has been an outbreak, the control measures must be limited, and for an appropriately-short duration and placed with the cooperation of local authorities,” said Hanes.
The school board, she said, are the local authorities.
“Furthermore, there is nothing in school code indicating that the authority of the Department of Health supersedes the authority of a school district,” Hanes said.
The parents and supporters in attendance, she said, support choice. The mandate does not require medical notes for an exemption when it comes to masks.
“Wrongfully denying an exception can lead to actual liability; individuals asserting a medical condition are protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act,” she said.
Hanes noted that those in attendance understand the position the school board is in, and are hoping for a compromise.
“We propose an exception form with a waiver of liability. This form will allow parents to request an exception under section three, without a doctor or medical signature, and the parent acknowledges the risk of infection and assumes the risks for their child,” she explained.
This form would give parents both a choice and a voice, Hanes said.
“This form also allows the school to be in compliance of the mandate and not liable if an excepted child contracts COVID,” she said.
Elk County, Hanes noted, is not in an outbreak.
“We respectfully request you approve this wavier, and allow our children to live their lives as normally as possible for as long as possible,” she concluded.
Ultimately, the school board said they would be taking the time to consider everything said about the mask mandate at Monday’s meeting.