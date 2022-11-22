DuBOIS — The DuBois Salvation Army is proud to announce a partnership with Paris Uniform Services benefitting this year’s Red Kettle Campaign. Every donation made to the Red Kettle Campaign in DuBois between Nov. 25 and Dec. 24 will be matched by Paris Uniform Services, up to $25,000. The Red Kettle Campaign will help the nonprofit continue to love and serve families and individuals in and around DuBois beyond the most difficult situations.
“We are incredibly grateful Paris Uniform Services has once again chosen to support our work in DuBois,” Capt. Andrew Spooner, commanding officer of the DuBois Salvation Army said. “Every donation stays here in our community and goes toward funding much-needed social services and programs.”
The DuBois Salvation Army is part of The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division which serves people and families in 28 counties throughout western Pennsylvania. The Red Kettle Campaign supports a variety of services including feeding programs, utility/rent assistance and emergency disaster services. The Salvation Army also offers housing, recovery and rehabilitation, seasonal assistance, as well as youth empowerment and spiritual programs.
“The red kettles are a symbol of the season of giving, but the work of The Salvation Army continues well beyond the holidays,” David Stern, CEO of Paris Companies, said. “We cannot think of a better way to support our neighbors in need. Together, let’s help ensure The Salvation Army can continue to be a source of help and hope for our community for years to come.”
Donations can be made virtually at any time by visiting salarmy.us/DuBoisKettle. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle goal for DuBois is $40,000.