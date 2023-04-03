PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park is seeking some helping hands to get things ready for the upcoming camping season.
Over “Woodsy Owl Cleanup Weekend” April 22, a variety of projects at various skill levels will be available for volunteers to work on. Volunteers are welcome to come out to the park just for the day. But, on Friday, April 21, campsites will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for volunteers who would like to camp. The normal overnight camping fee For April 21-22 will not be charged, in agreement that campers participate in the Saturday work sessions, which will be used to spruce up the park for the summer season.
Aside from the free weekend of camping, participants will experience the rewards of volunteering in the outdoors and improving the area’s natural and recreational resources.
Lunch will be provided by Friends of Parker Dam, and awards will take place at the pavilions at 1 p.m.
