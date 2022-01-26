DuBOIS — Although activities have not yet returned since the pandemic started, Parkside Community Center has continued to provide hot meals “to go” to older DuBois area residents each weekday lunch.
Seniors have been pre-ordering the freshly-made, take-out lunches since the last weekend in March 2020 when the lockdowns began.
“We average about 100 meals a day. And now that we’re in-house and take-out, it’s remained the same,” said Executive Director Kathleen Clement. “Some days are a little bit lower, but I would say on the average we’re about 100.”
The variety of the meals vary from day to day and week to week.
“We know the need for seniors to get a good, nutritious meal is important,” said Clement.
And that was a popular routine for the seniors prior to the pandemic.
Parkside opened for congregate meals Nov. 1, 2021, she said.
“Also, we have seniors that have been coming in and putting puzzles together,” she said. “But as far as getting together in groups, we don’t. We are still leery because we are a vulnerable group. So I don’t want to put them in a situation where it may hurt them. We’re not offering any Tai Chi classes right now or computer classes, we’re not even having speakers.
“Maybe in the spring when our senior community feels comfortable enough to come in,” Clement said.
With the congregate meals being offered, Clement said there are about eight people who choose to eat at the center.
“But our takeouts have still remained very strong,” she said.
When the take-out meals started, Clement said they served more than 27,000 meals, and a lot of those 27,000 meals went out for free.
“And we were happy to do that,” she said. “A lot of them went out for much more than the $6 we were asking for. Also, people were giving us generous donations because they saw that their mother benefited from the wonderful meals they had never gotten here before. But they gained weight. They were healthier. And so that family, the one particular family gave us a donation that to me is considered like a grant.”
Clement said Parkside Community Center also still remains active as a member of the DuBois Area United Way.
“Even though they were not able to do any fundraising, we still received money from the United Way and the state subsidized our take-out lunches. We also deliver about 30 meals to shut-ins a day, and that’s delivered through the Presbyterian Church ministry. They deliver our meals.”
The Clearfield Area Agency on Aging subsidizes Parkside’s take-out meals and their congregate meals, she said.
“I hate to say that COVID has been kind to us, but it really has. Because of the take-outs, more of our community is able to experience Parkside,” said Clement. “So that is a good thing. We’re going to be here. We could not even apply for any Cares money or anything like that because we didn’t lose money. But we’re going to be here and we’ll be here. Come spring, look forward to more programming.”