REYNOLDSVILLE — Dave Wolfe, the new school-to-career coordinator at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School), is already spreading the word on the school’s cooperative education program and its impact on students and graduates.
Jeff Tech committee members approved the hiring of Wolfe for the position in March of this year.
The school’s co-op program provides real-world work experience for students, and often times, secures them a job with local businesses or companies.
“We make connections with local employers to allow them to host our students in a paid internship, where the students put into practice the skills they have learned at Jeff Tech,” said Wolfe.
The program has become a community go-to for employers, who often need more workers than there are students in several shops, he added.
“Many of our students obtain full-time employment because of their co-op experience. For the 2021-22 school year, 95 percent of our co-op students will either continue their placements next year or were offered full-time employment,” said Wolfe.
There are also currently 10 Jeff Tech students participating in the co-op program throughout the summer, he said.
For example, two seniors were placed at Christ the King Manor in DuBois –a co-op partner of Jeff Tech –based on their experience in the program, Wolfe said.
“Christ the King Manor partners with area school districts and students to offer an array of career growth opportunities. Starting at the age of 15, students are encouraged to start their career path within the Christ the King Manor continuum,” said Wolfe.
This year, CTKM sponsored two graduating seniors, both of whom have completed their programs and have been offered full-time careers at the facility.
Student Riley Conrad began his co-op rotation at CTKM in March 2020. He completed the building trades program and has been offered a full-time position there, said Wolfe. Conrad started in the co-op program in February of this year.
“Riley gained hands-on knowledge and experience within the maintenance department, and he assisted with the safety committee,” said Wolfe. “During the program, he helped to complete projects around the facility, including room remodeling, water testing, security inspections, grounds maintenance, plumbing repairs and medical mobility equipment repair.”
Richelle Allshouse started there as a nursing assistant aide in May 2021.
“Richelle completed the facility’s nurse aide training program within the first 90 days of her employment, and passed state exams to become a certified nurse assistant (CNA),” said Wolfe. “Christ the King Manor offers financial aid and continued education for career-advancing healthcare professionals.”
Allshouse is one of the employees who was accepted into Pennsylvania’s first, and only, LPN (Licensed Practical Nursing) Apprenticeship Program, he noted.
Through this program, Allshouse will be able to become an LPN free of cost, as CTKM pays for all costs associated with the program.
“She will have the opportunity to continue working with Jeff Tech in obtaining her Practical Nurse Certification next year,” Wolfe said.
It’s important to get the word out to the community about these success stories and opportunities for Jeff Tech students and graduates, said Wolfe.
The hope is to expand the program next year to include students who may have trouble with transportation and special needs students, he added.
“We are also always looking for new local businesses to partner with,” he said.
