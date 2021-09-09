PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney Area School District bus was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Route 36 Tuesday afternoon, resulting in two injured parties. No children were on the bus at the time, according to the Punxsutawney-based state police report.
The accident took place on Route 36 near Bishop Road in Young Township, and temporarily shut down one lane of traffic. All three Punxsutawney fire departments were dispatched, as well as the state police and Jefferson County EMS.
According to the Punxsutawney-based state police report, the accident was caused when the school bus, driven by Tina Fleming, 46, of Punxsutawney, crossed over the center line and struck the SUV, driven by Stefanie Wyant, 38, of Sprankle Mills, in the northbound travel lane. The school bus then hit the guide rails before traveling down an embankment and hitting a utility pole.
The school bus came to a final rest in a private driveway. The SUV came to a final rest in the northbound travel lane after being hit by the bus, according to the report.
Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Punxsutawney Area Hospital, and the school bus driver was later flown to UPMC Altoona. A four-year-old passenger in the SUV did not sustain any injuries, the report says.
Punxsutawney fire departments thanked McCalmont and Pinecreek townships for assisting with the accident scene as well.
McCalmont Township was on standby for Punxsutawney, as members of all three companies were also out on a water rescue call in the Cherry Tree and Burnside area. Members of the Pine Creek K-9 Search Team passed through on their way to the water rescue, and stopped to assist on scene, according to Punxsutawney Fire Department members.