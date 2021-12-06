PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District is currently without cyber insurance as it has been having trouble finding a new policy to replace the previous one.
Lisa Goth with the Charles Leach Agency gave a presentation about cyber insurance to the school board, explaining why the board is having such a difficult time finding a new policy. The board purchased cyber insurance a few years ago, and utilized it last year when an event happened.
“I’m here tonight to tell you that we’re struggling to get the insurance renewed. We are continuing to work on this. The current carrier, which was Great American, sent out 60 days in advance that they were not renewing your policy,” Goth said.
She said one of the reasons they were having problems with finding a new policy is because much of the industry is “running away from schools in general.” She said this is because so many are doing remote learning and all of the potential for risks.
“Punxsutawney School District is not the only school district, and definitely not the only business out there that is struggling to get cyber insurance. The marketplace is not good, insurers are pulling out and pulling back or offering half of what they offered last year at two and three times the cost,” Goth said.
She also shared a proposal she received for the board, but said she would not recommend accepting it. Later in the meeting, she explained this was because it would not cover anything that is Mac related, which is what most of the school’s devices are.
Goth said she is hopeful that by the end of the year she will have something that makes sense for the board to purchase.
Board Secretary Susan Robertson has been working with Goth to find a new carrier. Robertson asked to add to the agenda a motion that if they would come across a policy for adequate coverage, that it could be signed off without a vote from the board.
The administration wanted the ability to accept the best insurance proposal, if the district would receive another before the next meeting, because the current policy is already expired.
Before approving this request, Matt Kengersky asked if the board would be setting any parameters for what was acceptable for the administration to approve. He also asked if there had been any communication about the policy being expired.
Goth clarified that the district had received a 60-day non-renewal notice. The district was not expecting it, and had already filled out the application to renew with them.
Robertson said the “hope was that we would have something,” and that the board would have been able to approve it at the December meeting.
The board agreed on setting a limit on the amount, approving administration discretion up to a $15,000 premium for $1 million of cyber liability per year.