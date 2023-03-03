Those looking to make a difference and spread awareness about sexual violence have the chance to do so during the first week of April, simply by taking more steps.
PASSAGES, Inc., a sexual violence nonprofit agency serving Clearfield, Jefferson and Clarion counties, is preparing for its 10th annual “Walk a Mile (or more) in Her, His, Their Shoes” awareness event April 1-7.
The 10th annual “Walk a Mile (or more) in Her, His, or Their Shoes” event is a weeklong walkathon where participants track their mileage on a smart watch, phone or tracking app, said McKenna Hoffman, volunteer coordinator/community outreach advocate. The funds raised throughout the week go toward all of the services PASSAGES provides locally.
“Participants will also reach out to their family and friends to collect flat-rate donations, or donations based on the amount of miles they walk,” she said.
Walkers can get moving any time, anywhere, said Hoffman, and can participate solo or as part of a team, raising awareness for PASSAGES and its mission.
“Participating as a team is a great option for businesses or organizations who are looking to support a great cause,” she said.
All participants receive a free T-shirt. A Virtual Awards Ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on April 19.
“Awards will be given to the individuals and teams with the greatest distance walked and the most donations raised,” said Hoffman.
About PASSAGES
Last year, PASSAGES served more than 800 survivors in the local community, according to Hoffman.
“We also presented around 900 prevention education programs to over 1,100 people in our community,” she said.
PASSAGES, Inc. was founded in 1980 as the Rape Crisis Center in Clearfield County, expanding its services to Jefferson County in 1983, then to Clearfield County in 1998, according to www.passages-inc.org.
All of PASSAGES’ services are free and confidential, providing “critical services related to sexual violence, such as medical and legal advocacy and accompaniment, individual and group supportive/empowerment counseling, a 24-hour crisis line, and a wide variety of prevention education and outreach programs for all ages.”
Staff counselors with PASSAGES are available to help individuals struggling with issues from sexual violence that has occurred, as well as families and friends of victims and survivors, the website says. Staff are also able to accompany victims/survivors through legal proceedings related to the assault.
Sponsors
PASSAGES is also currently on the hunt for sponsors for its “Walk a Mile” event, Hoffman noted.
Sponsors can acquire certain benefits, including businesses/organizations/agencies that can be featured on PASSAGES’ social media pages, on the event T-shirt or place advertisements in its quarterly newsletter.
Anyone interested in registering for the event can fill out a form at https://form.jotform.com/223335781558160), email Hoffman at passages_advocate2@verizon.net, or call 814-226-7273.
Interested sponsors can also email passages_advocate2@verizon.net.
The PASSAGES 24-hour crisis line is 1-800-793-3620.
Visit www.passages-inc.com and PASSAGES, Inc. on Facebook.