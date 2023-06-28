DuBOIS — Patrick Reasinger was sworn in Monday night by Mayor Ed Walsh as a new member of the DuBois City Council.
Reasinger was appointed by the council at its June 22 work session to fill the vacant seat on the five-member council after the May 25 resignation of Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel.
Reasinger’s term will end Jan. 1, 2024, which is when Gabriel’s term would have ended.
Reasinger conducted a write-in campaign for mayor of DuBois in the May primary election and defeated incumbent Walsh. In the race for DuBois mayor, Reasinger received the most votes on both the Republican and Democratic ballots, sweeping the bids for the municipal election on Nov. 7. Anyone can still run a write-in campaign, if they choose.
Public comment
Resident Stacy Downer, during the public comment portion of the meeting, asked why the American flag is not up like it usually has been by the DuBois Fire School located on Parkway Drive.
“It has been 28 days since Memorial Day, 28 days ... and the American flag is nowhere to be found flying high above the city,” said Downer. “Where is it? Is there a reason that it’s not up anymore?
“As the wife of a deceased veteran, my late husband, Christopher Downer, would be rolling in his grave knowing that this city that he loved, DuBois, Pennsylvania, has disrespected the local veterans by not flying that American flag that represents the freedom that they fought so hard for and even lost their lives for in the country that they all love so much,” said Downer. “I’m from a military family and I believe our veterans need recognition that they deserve. Thank you. And if someone could please let me know when this will be taken care of, I would appreciate it.”
With a similar topic, resident William Jones said, “Two weeks ago we lost a Pennsylvania State Trooper and the governor called for a week of flags at half-mast. In my travels around town, I did not see a one, including three of the five fire stations that I see on a regular basis. I did not see a flag at half-mast. The city should be respectful of the courtesy and the camaraderie and the respect that the American flag holds. And I would hope that the city might help to remind people that whenever there is such an event including Flag Day, which I missed.”
On Tuesday, interim City Manager Chris Nasuti told the Courier Express via email that the previous flags were all ruined by the weather.
“A large flag does not last very long in the elements,” said Nasuti. “We were trying to find a flag the will hold up in our area. The flag will be installed as soon as possible.”
David Rupprecht, a Sandy Township resident, said, in spite of everything that is going on currently in the city, there is a lot of positive things in the area such as DuBois Community Days, the firefighters, Reitz Theater and the DuBois Area Historical Society.
“We have a lot of good to be be happy about within this town, the fields, the end of (Liberty) Boulevard, the waterfall,” said Rupprecht. “So in spite of that, there’s a lot of negative that goes on in these meetings, especially as of the last couple months, but I do appreciate, even though I’m a township resident, the good things, because I consider this, even though we’re not combined yet, to be all 15801 our community, and I do appreciate a lot of the stuff that this area has.”
Rupprecht also noted that there are families who move here for various reasons because they like what the area has to offer.
“I think it says something about us ... people actually choose to be here,” said Rupprecht.
Drought watch
Nasuti announced that Gov. Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection have issued a drought watch for all 67 counties in the state.
“They (state officials) are requesting to reduce voluntary water use by 5 percent,” said Nasuti. “Our own drought situation is normal. The water is at the elevations of spillway. So we are not in a local drought watch, but we’re going to follow the drought watch issued for the entire state, again, reduce voluntary use of water by 5 percent.”
Treasurer comments
City Treasurer Lisa LaBrasca Becker congratulated Goodwill Hose Co. on being the 2023 City Champs in the Firemen’s Competition. She also congratulated and welcomed Reasinger on his appointment to the council.
Becker also reminded city residents to pay their taxes, and she noted that after the end of the month, the penalty sets in.
“It’s just the city and (Clearfield) county that are due by the (June) 30th,” said Becker. “Just a reminder, school taxes will be coming out Aug. 1.”
Meetings being live streamed
After numerous requests by residents, Nasuti noted that the June 22 work session and Monday’s meeting were successfully live streamed on the city’s Facebook page and will continue to be live streamed at future meetings. The live streamed meetings can also be accessed through the city’s website and they will be archived.