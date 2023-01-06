ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library is kicking off the new year with a variety of virtual “Author Talks” for area adults to enjoy.
The Author Talk program is a free and virtual series that showcases “best-selling, award-winning and highly-acclaimed authors from around the world,” two or three times each month, said Director Leslie Swope.
“These featured writers and thought leaders will cover a wide range of fiction and nonfiction genres,” she said.
This series provides the platform for community members to converse with a variety of authors from outside of the area, when they may not have the opportunity to do so otherwise, said Swope. Patrons are able to ask the author questions from right at home.
The library continues to welcome people of all ages, and of all literacy levels, said Swope. Besides its programs for youth, it’s important to also act as a community resource and provide activities and forums for adults as well.
Author Talks scheduled for the month of January include:
Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. — Nana Forna, “The Merciless Ones.” This talk will feature an action-packed conversation with a New York Times bestseller, said Swope, author of the young adult series “The Gilded Ones.” Forna will discuss her second installment in the series, “The Merciless Ones.”
Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. — Dana K. White, “Organizing for the Rest of Us,” and “Decluttering at the Speed of Life.”
Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. — Randall Monroe, “What if 2? Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.” Monroe, New York Times best-selling author and creator of “@xkcd,” will discuss his newest book.
A complete list of Author Talks can be viewed at https://libraryc.org/stmpl. Visit the SMPL on Facebook, www.stmpl.org or call 814-834-6141 for further information on library programs and services.