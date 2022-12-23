ST MARYS — St. Marys City Council members appointed several new people to boards and commissions during this week’s meeting, and approved the publicizing of ordinances.
At the start of the meeting, Mayor Lyle Garner presented Code Enforcement Officer Matt Young with a plaque for 25 years of dedicated service to the City of St. Marys.
Ordinances
With the idea first brought to light by Councilman Bob Roberts earlier this year, council approved the publication of an ordinance increasing compensation for council members and the mayor, beginning in 2023.
Roberts explained that this is to hopefully increase interest and encourage more people to run for city council.
Over a 24-year span, the increase will add up to $7,000 for council members, and $8,400 for the mayor, he said.
This raise would not apply to current officials, but newly-elected members, Roberts said.
Council also approved publication of amending the city’s zoning ordinance. Solicitor Tom Wagner explained that in prior months, council members asked him to consider adding some regulations to this ordinance concerning bitcoin mining.
There has been much publicity about bitcoin mining in neighboring municipalities, and what a nuisance it has been for residents nearby, said Wagner.
Wagner said he drafted an ordinance to deal with the regulation of bitcoin mining, also covering the issue of solar energy systems. By amending a zoning ordinance, the city is controlling the possible location of these facilities, he said.
“There are companies who are researching in this area about the possibility of locating a solar plant in our area. It’s best to get ahead of that issue,” he said.
Council members also approved the following appointments:
- St. Marys Area Golf Authority: Tom Lesser
- St. Marys Airport Authority: Ned Jacob and Timothy Ruffner
- St. Marys Area Water Authority: Gary Anderson
- St. Marys Municipal Authority: Kenny Gobbler
- City Board of Health: Arlene Anderson, Justin Bauer
- St. Marys Recreation Board: Angela Regulski, Travis Reed, William Makufka
- Zoning Hearing Board: Cly Hornung
- Police Civil Service Commission: D. Seth Hall
- Shade Tree Commission: Lisa Sorg