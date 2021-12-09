DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District, following recent board approval, has increased its substitute pay for several positions throughout the district.
The increase in pay also reflects additional compensation for people who have retired from a school district, Director of Human Resources Edd Brady said.
New pay rates for substitutes within the district are:
- Teachers: $120/day ($17.14/hour) or $130/day ($18.57/hour) for retirees
- Aides: $10.75/hour or $12.00/hour for retirees
- Secretaries: $12.75/hour or $14.00/hour for retirees
- Custodians: $13.25/hour or $14.50/hour for retirees
“Serving as a substitute within the district is a great opportunity for individuals who would like to have flexibility in their daily schedule,” said Brady. “Substitutes will have an opportunity to accept work assignments based on available vacancies throughout the district based on their availability. This is also a great opportunity to make a significant impact on students with the district as well as make a difference in the local community.”
People who have a bachelor’s degree in any field are able to teach within the classroom as a day-to-day substitute.
“This is a great opportunity for those who have always wanted to teach students but do not have a degree in the field of education,” said Brady.
The district’s custodial positions have various schedules that are first, second, and weekend shifts. Each custodial position is between four to eight hour shifts. The various schedules could provide an opportunity for individuals who are looking to supplement their income that already have another position.
Anyone who would like to apply or would like additional information is asked to contact W. Edd Brady, Director of Human Resources, at 814-371-2700 or email: ebrady@dubois.school.