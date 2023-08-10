KERSEY — Tuesday’s opening ceremonies at the Elk County Fair began with the crowning of the 2023 Elk County Fair Queen Court.
Alissa Pritt, 10, of St. Marys, earned the honor of 2023 Princess. She is the daughter of Mike and Amanda Pritt and a student at Elk County Catholic Elementary School.
Helayna Hollobaugh, 15, of Kersey, was crowned 2023 Junior Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Charles and Brandy Hollobaugh and is a student at St. Marys Area High School.
In the absence of any Queen contestants, Emily Peluso, the reigning Queen, volunteered to run again and renew her reign to ensure that Elk County would be represented at the State Fair County competition in Hershey. Peluso is 18 years old and is the daughter of Brandi Salter. She is a 2023 graduate of Johnsonburg Area High School.
Jamie Petrine, Elk County Fair Queen coordinator, introduced the contestants.
Julia DeFranco sang the national anthem and Pastor Scott Wiest from Shiloh Presbyterian Church gave the invocation. Remarks were given by Lyle Garner, mayor of St. Marys, Sen. Cris Dush, and Fair Board President Jeremy Dorsey.
Opening night also included musical entertainment by Scott Allegretto and fireworks at dusk. The fair will conclude on Saturday, Aug. 12 with the Demolition Derby.