DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Gusty winds developing. Cloudy early followed by a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. High 42F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.