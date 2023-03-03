DuBOIS — Penelec electric company has informed Sandy Township officials that there will be a planned power outage which will impact 252 homes in the Brady Street/Dixon Avenue area on Sunday, according to Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“The power outage is to replace insulators and upgrade their facilities for enhanced circuit reliability for their customers,” said Arbaugh.
The planned outage is expected to occur from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.
“The township’s primary concern, after resident safety, is the impact to the traffic signal at Dixon Avenue and Brady Street,” said Arbaugh. “We do plan to have a generator on-site during the power outage to keep this traffic signal in operation at all times.”
In case of inclement weather on Sunday, the outage will be rescheduled for the following week on Sunday, March 12 during the same time period.