PENFIELD — Penfield Fellowship Church turned 150 years old in September of this year. It has survived through the times of the people and families who wanted to keep the church that they grew up in, were married in, baptized in and worshipped God each Sunday.
On Sept. 3, 1872, the Huntington Presbytery became interested in opening a church in Penfield, then organized the Penfield Presbyterian Church.
On Oct. 1, Hiram Woodward deeded a lot to the church, which a church edifice was to be constructed. He also gave an acre for a cemetery. The building was completed in 1874 and dedicated March 11.
When the Presbyterian Church was established, it was the only incorporated entity in Penfield.
Years later in 1997, the Huntington Presbytery closed the church. Out of the 20 or more people that attended each Sunday, only four were members. That number of members was considered insufficient to warrant keeping the church open.
The church was sold, and the owners said the people could continue to use the church, with the only requirement was that the people keep it in good repair.
The church is now an independent church, and does not answer to a denominational authority, but to God.
The PFC is a Bible-believing church and believes in the sacrament of Baptism by both sprinkling and immersion, dedicated or baptism of babies to the Lord. It also celebrates communion, or the Lord’s supper, in remembrance of Christ’s sacrifice for humankind.
The church has seen many changes over the years, such as on April 7, 1930 when electric lighting was installed. Then, on July 24, 1952 when a wind storm severely damaged the church and steeple. The congregation raised funds and had the church restored. The steeple was shortened and still has a bell that gets rang each Sunday.
In the 1990s, a handicapped ramp and new doors were installed after a vehicle went into the front of the building.
The church has recently had metal roofing and siding installed, and has a Blessing Box in the front that holds food items and other things for people in need.
The PFC has seen a lot over the years, but is a family that puts their trust in God.
The church is located at 12084 Bennetts Valley Highway.
Everyone is welcome to attend worship services each Sunday at 9 a.m.