PENFIELD — A Penfield man is facing a felony charge after he was allegedly caught stealing items from Minit Mart.
Dylan Joseph Carnahan, 28, is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise –third or subsequent offense, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office June 7.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in DuBois were called by a Penfield Minit Mart store employee to report an alleged retail theft that occurred on June 4. The employee said that the suspect was Carnahan, who was also identified by another employee due to frequently visiting the store. Police were provided with surveillance from the store and viewed Carnahan allegedly taking five candy bars at the store without paying for them, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was seen walking to the next aisle over and gradually putting the items in numerous pockets. The items totaled $14.95. Carnahan then proceeded to play the in-store gambling machines.
A criminal history on Carnahan revealed two prior retail theft convictions in April and May of 2021.
Carnahan’s preliminary hearing is set for July 14 at Meholick’s office.