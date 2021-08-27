REYNOLDSVILLE — A Penfield man is facing felony charges of child endangerment and false imprisonment of a minor following an incident where he allegedly took a baby, threatened physical harm and fled the scene.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Donald John White, 45, of Penfield, including endangering the welfare of children and theft by unlawful taking –third-degree felonies, unlawful restraint of minor –risk of bodily injury and false imprisonment of a minor –second-degree felonies, criminal mischief –third-degree misdemeanor, recklessly endangering another person and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle –second-degree misdemeanor, terroristic threats and simple assault –first-degree misdemeanor, and harassment, careless driving, reckless driving, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to use seat belt, and safety restraints –child under 2 years old –all summary offenses.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a woman dropped off a 5-month-old baby to be babysat at a location in Snyder Township, Jefferson County, telling White where the baby would be the morning of the incident. White reportedly arrived at the babysitting location and allegedly threatened to take the baby with him.
White also allegedly threw rocks at the woman’s car trying to break her windshield when she arrived. When she said she would call the police, White allegedly threatened to kill himself and the baby. The woman called the police as White reportedly took the baby in his car with no car seat, holding the baby as he drove.
As the woman followed him, she reported he drove recklessly at high speeds on dirt roads, making u-turns with the vehicle. His car overheated so he left on foot, reportedly carrying the baby upside down, and running through a field, according to the affidavit.
White approached the woman in her vehicle and told her their lives were in her hands and refused to give her the baby back as an “insurance policy,” the affidavit stated. He was allegedly still holding the baby upside down, and threatening to harm the baby with a rock, the affidavit stated.
He then reportedly acted like he needed the woman’s help with the baby, getting her to open her window. He then unlocked the car door through the window and got in the passenger seat, still refusing to hand over the child.
White allegedly threatened her to drive or he would hurt the baby, telling her he was taking the baby to the woods and if they saw police “all three were going to pay.”
The woman saw another woman out in her yard, and stopped the car, jumping out to call for help, according to the affidavit. She called the police again from this location.
White then allegedly took the vehicle and drove away with the child unrestrained. He reportedly returned the baby to babysitting location and fled the scene on foot.
White has no parental rights to the child and is not on any paperwork for the baby, according to the affidavit.
White’s case is currently listed as inactive and does not have a preliminary hearing scheduled.