PENFIELD — A Penfield man has been jailed on several felony charges after he was allegedly talking to a minor in a sexual manner, and was found to be in possession of child pornography.
Travis Perry Kramer, 32, is charged with photography/film/depict on computer sex act –knowingly or permitting child, a second-degree felony; two counts of disseminating photo/film of child sex acts, a felony in the second degree; 11 counts of criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony; 10 counts of child pornography, a felony in the second degree; two counts of corruption of minors, a second-degree misdemeanor and corruption of minors –defendant age 18 or above, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Nov. 2.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in DuBois were assigned a case by the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Unit due to a reported tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip showed alleged inappropriate messages from Kramer to a known 16-year-old victim. The case was handed over to the City of St. Marys Police Department due to the victim’s address. The investigation reveled that Kramer and the victim allegedly exchanged nude photographs through online applications.
A COSMP officer interviewed the victim on Aug. 11, 2021 at the police station, who said she met Kramer at a residence near Weedville. Kramer allegedly began messaging her last summer and making sexual advances toward her on Facebook messenger, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She related she did not want to tell Kramer “No” and went along with the messages, admitting to sending him photos of her breasts within the past year. She said she had never been sexually involved with Kramer, and that it was just conversation and pictures. The officer viewed the messages reported by Facebook, which were allegedly sexual in nature. The phone was seized by police.
A review of the Facebook accounts between the victim and Kramer between Jan. 1, 2020 and Aug. 11, 2021, showed that Kramer allegedly sent a photo of his private area to the victim.
During an interview with police at the McKean County Children Advocacy Center, the victim said Kramer sent her pictures of other girls as well, and asked her to send pictures. She said Kramer knew how old she was, and that she had sent him a photo without clothing on, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police arrived and seized two cell phones from Kramer’s Drives Lane address on Sept. 28, 2021. A review of the phones revealed that one contained child pornography, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Kramer was interviewed by state police in DuBois on Feb. 15, 2022, where he reportedly said he has known the victim for a long time, and they reconnected over the past summer. He found her attractive, he said, and began talking to her via text messages, some of which turned sexual. He admitted there were pictures sent back and forth between he and the victim. Kramer also admitted to sending a photo of his private area. He said he and the victim never hung out or were alone together.
Kramer then also admitted to other sex-related photos on his phone, and to downloading photos of females from pornography sites. Police showed Kramer a photo provided to them by PSP’s Computer Crime Unit, which was of a prepubescent teen female and male engaging in a sexual act. Kramer later admitted to allegedly downloading the photo and subsequently posting it to Twitter, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Kramer allegedly told police he has downloaded 20 photos of prepubescent girls, but only ever uploaded two.
On March 24, 2022, state police in DuBois received a thumb drive from the COSMPD, which allegedly contained 80,000 photographs, which contained personal images and images downloaded from the internet. Police observed no less than 10 images of child pornography, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Kramer’s bail is set at $75,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 10 at Meholick’s office.