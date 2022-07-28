PENFIELD — A Clearfield County man has been jailed after he was allegedly caught with child pornography on his home computer.
Raymond A. Mikelonis Sr., 65, of Penfield, is charged with dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, a felony in the second degree; child pornography, also a felony in the second degree; and the third-degree felony of criminal use of a communication facility, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick's office July 27.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, an investigation by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General led to an administrative subpoena issued to internet provider Windstream, directing them to release subscriber information regarding a specific IP address user on July 21. Windstream sent the information on July 22, indicating that Mikelonis is the account holder for the IP address in question. The investigation stemmed from child pornography files allegedly being downloaded from a computer utilizing this IP address.
Windstream also provided the service address for him, a Dannys Road residence in Penfield, which Mikelonis registered with the Pennsylvania State Police Megan's Law registry, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On July 27, agents from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and state police in DuBois executed a search warrant at the Dannys Road residence, where one computer was recovered. During the preview of this device, numerous media files of alleged child pornography were allegedly discovered, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The device was determined to belong to Mikelonis.
During questioning, Mikelonis allegedly admitted to living at this residence by himself, and to owning the computer found there. When advised that child pornography files were being downloaded from this computer and Windstream IP address, and that the "Shareaza" file-sharing program was being utilized to disseminate these files, Mikelonis reportedly said that he uses the program, but only to download music, and someone must be "out to get him."
Recommended Video
During the next interview with police, Mikelonis allegedly told police the same thing - that the child pornography found on the computer did not belong to him. He eventually admitted that the content was there, "because he was curious," and said he began looking at child pornography online in June. He said that while he was in prison for prior offenses, he allegedly researched certain search items and terms related to finding child pornography online.
Mikelonis was previously convicted of sexual abuse of children in Clearfield County in 2012, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Mikelonis allegedly said after he views the content, he gets sick to his stomach and deletes it.
During the examination of the computer, investigators allegedly recovered at least two active files of child pornography that were saved, and appear to depict female children engaging in sexual acts or poses, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Mikelonis is confined in Clearfield County Jail. His bail was denied, being that this is a "third time offense, the nature of the charges, and possibility of life in prison if found guilty," according to court documents.
His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 5 at Meholick's office.