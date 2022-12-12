PENFIELD — A Penfield woman is facing charges after she was allegedly found driving under the influence of drugs with a minor child in the car.
Lynze Ann Taylor, 35, is charged with resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a second-degree misdemeanor; flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a second-degree misdemeanor; endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense; two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, a misdemeanor and cited for careless driving, according to criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Nov. 14.
State police in DuBois were watching traffic in the area of Featherman’s Creations on Bennetts Valley Highway on Aug. 31 when they observed a Maroon Ford Explorer passing, with the front driver’s side and passenger’s side windows completely rolled down. Police could identify Taylor through the window, who is reportedly a known person and had a current warrant issued out of Clearfield County. The officer pulled out two cars behind Taylor, and continued driving when Taylor reportedly turned left into the Applewood BBQ parking lot.
Emergency lights were activated to initiative a traffic stop, when Taylor allegedly turned right onto a gravel/grassy driveway and drove around to the front of the residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Taylor parked the car in the grass and walked around the back, stating to the officer that she “needed to get her child.” The officer told her they needed to talk, as she had an active warrant, to which Taylor reportedly said “I’m not Lynze,” clutched the child in her arms and began running up the front porch of the residence. Police gave her verbal commands to put the child down. Taylor had the minor child in front of her body, which prevented her from being handcuffed. She reportedly was screaming, “I can’t go to jail. I can’t leave him.” She allegedly continued to ignore commands to release the child, using him as a shield.
Additional units responded to the scene, and Taylor eventually let the child go.
During an interview with police, Taylor allegedly had major mood swings, going from normal conversation to crying and screaming to anger, in short periods of time. She was talkative and had trouble staying on topic. Her eyes were also bloodshot and watery, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Taylor admitted to taking prescribed Subutex, as well as smoking marijuana the night before, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Taylor was suspected to be under the influence and not able to drive safely.
The child was placed into custody with a known relative.
A blood draw later confirmed that Taylor tested positive for having ingested amphetamine and methamphetamine.
Taylor’s preliminary hearing was continued on Dec. 9 at Meholick’s office.