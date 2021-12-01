PENFIELD — A Penfield woman is facing two felony charges after she allegedly failed to register her new address with Pennsylvania State Police within a three-day time frame.
Loren Morris, 27, of Penfield, is charged with failing to register with Pennsylvania State Police, a felony in the second degree, and failing to verify address/be photographed, also a felony in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magisterial Office Nov. 19.
Morris is a registered offender on Pennsylvania Megan’s Law.
According to state police in DuBois, Morris failed to register her new address within three days of moving from a State Park Road residence in Penfield around Oct. 1.
Police spoke with a man on Nov. 14, who confirmed Morris had reportedly moved out of his residence six weeks prior, and thought she was moving to Pittsburgh. The man also said his girlfriend sent a tip to Megan’s Law, letting them know that Morris was no longer residing there, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Nov. 12, the man said he sent Morris a message, letting her know she needed to change her mailing address, as her mail was still going to his address. Morris said she would be back in a few days to retrieve her belongings.
It was revealed that Morris allegedly last verified her address on July 31. On Aug. 25, a compliance check was conducted, and a neighbor verified that Morris was reportedly living at the new location.
A verification letter was sent to Morris Oct. 25, advising her to verify her address between Nov. 4-Nov. 13, as required by law. As of Nov. 17, Morris allegedly failed to appear and verify, according to the affidavit of probable cause.