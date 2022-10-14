DuBOIS — A woman is facing charges following a traffic stop that allegedly resulted in police discovering an illegal firearm.
Jessica Lee Caldarelli, 39, of Penfield, is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony in the second degree; firearms to not be carried without a license, a third-degree felony and cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Oct. 3.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police witnessed a 2006 blue Ford Escape bearing a suspended registration travel southbound on Liberty Boulevard on Sept. 27. Police initiated a traffic stop, which ultimately ended up at 124 N. Brady St.
The driver, Caldarelli, also had a man in the passenger’s seat, who was reportedly staring forward and not moving with a bag on his lap. At that time, other officers arrived on scene, and advised that Caldarelli had a suspended driver’s license, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The man in the vehicle was reportedly acting nervous.
Police had Caldarelli exit the vehicle. Clearfield County Control advised police that Caldarelli also had a warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. She was placed under arrest and searched, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Caldarelli gave police permission to search the vehicle. Police searched a purse found on the center console, with two empty white wax paper stamp bags inside, two hypodermic needles and a revolver that was unloaded. The gun came back with no record found.
Caldarelli admitted the purse in the vehicle was hers, and that she knew she had two needles, and knowingly took the firearm from a relative’s vehicle earlier and put it in her purse, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Caldarelli’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4 at Meholick’s office.