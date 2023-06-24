PENFIELD — Every couple of weeks, a group of women gather at Penfield United Methodist Church to create unique and meaningful items out of scraps — greeting cards.
Calling themselves the Penfield Crafters, members of the card ministry aim to “spread God’s love” through the handmade cards that commemorate any occasion.
The artistic force behind the ministry, Sue Keefer, ran her own paper-cutting business for 30 years. Now retired, she continues to pass on her skills, passion and knowledge through the ministry. She is also a member of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen.
Things that one might consider trash are treasure to another. For example, Keefer brings in scraps from unexpected items like teabags and the inside of a potato chip bag, materials used for card making.
“You can make something out of nothing,” she said, noting that she feels it’s important to reuse things rather than let them go to waste.
Besides Keefer as the teacher, four women attend the card-making class regularly –Debbie Michuck, Pastor Lorraine Knapp, Debra Rine and Patty Hixon.
The women said they very much enjoy the fellowship with one another, as the class helps them get out of the house and take part in a creative activity. They joke and laugh together as they cut and paste the scraps into something special, and said they also find it rewarding to brighten someone else’s day through greeting cards.
The handmade cards are sold at the church on Bennetts Valley Highway, as well as some at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette. Proceeds benefit the church’s women’s club.
The cards have a spiritual nature to them, with four themes typically being the best sellers, said Keefer, including “Get well,” “Happy Birthday,” “Thinking of You,” and sympathy.
They will also make personalized cards for prayer-chain requests, the women said.
The creativity among this group doesn’t stop there. Michuck actually made all of the church’s stained-glass windows herself. Keefer said they also collect jewelry donations around the holidays and turn them into Christmas tree decorations, and make bracelets out of soda-can tabs to benefit charity.
The church sells T-shirts that feature a leaf design, with the leaves specifically picked from the Penfield area and used as the prints on the clothing, Keefer added.
The cards offer just about every kind of design and color-combination possible, using wallpaper backgrounds, embellishments, cardboard and more. People will also bring cards to the church that they no longer have use for, which are reused and made into new cards.
The greeting cards are very unique, the women said, as not only are they made by hand with time and effort, but send a special message to someone letting them know they are thought of and prayed for.
It was also noted that as of July 1, PUMC will officially be named Penfield Global Methodist Church.
The group opens its doors to anyone who has an interest in attending the card ministry classes, typically meeting at 10 a.m. every other Wednesday. For more information, call 814-541-2208.