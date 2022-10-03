CLEARFIELD — Do you have a few extra hours to spare each week or every month? Are you looking for a way to give back to the community? Penn Highlands Clearfield is continuously recruiting volunteers.
Who makes a good volunteer? Anyone who is compassionate makes a good volunteer. Penn Highlands Clearfield has some dedicated people who have been volunteering their time with the hospital for many years. They are invaluable members of the care team.
At Penn Highlands Clearfield, volunteers serve as extensions of the staff. They greet patients, visitors and families near the entrance and provide directional assistance and information.
People who volunteer can work flexible hours, anytime Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, based on their availability and preference.
This is an exciting time to volunteer at Penn Highlands Clearfield. The hospital will soon open a new state-of-the-art Emergency Department. The $6 million renovation project, which is part of the Penn Highlands Healthcare Master Facilities Plan, also includes relocation of the Outpatient Lab to be conveniently located adjacent to the lobby and cafeteria which also were recently enhanced and upgraded.
For more information about volunteer opportunities at Penn Highlands Clearfield, call 814-765-5341 ext. 2830 or 2497.
