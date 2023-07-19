Sign up for our daily newsletters here
DuBOIS — Effective Aug. 1, Penn Highlands DuBois will be accredited as a Level II Trauma Center by the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF).
Penn Highlands DuBois will be the only Level II Trauma Center in northwestern Pennsylvania.
During Tuesday morning’s news conference, Program Medical Director and acute care/trauma surgeon Dr. Philip Vuocolo spoke about the importance of this accreditation and what the journey to achieve it has been like.
Penn Highlands DuBois President Will Chinn welcomed and introduced the trauma leadership staff, physicians and team members in attendance, and thanked the generous donors who helped make this possible.
Vuocolo also expressed his gratitude toward the donors, and gave a special “thank you” to his colleagues –members of the trauma team, including Trauma Program Manager Holly Hertlein, and other colleagues for their commitment and support.
Accredited trauma centers “are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care, and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients,” according to a Penn Highlands news release. They are prepared to treat “the most serious life-threatening and disabling injuries, but are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.”
The “why”
When addressing why this accreditation is important, first and foremost, Vuocolo said, “Simply stated, we are doing this to save lives.”
“In Pennsylvania, as in many other states, when there is an ambulance call, EMS triages that patient and transports them to the nearest trauma center,” he said. “So, what happens sometimes is –even though a patient may be five or 10 minutes away, on I-80 with critical injuries –they are transported to Pittsburgh, Altoona, Conemaugh or another place that is 40-50 minutes away.”
This leads to a significant delay in the patient’s definitive care, said Vuocolo.
Receiving trauma care close to home not only reduces the time to definitive treatment, but also “reduces stress on their family and friends, who may otherwise have to travel to where their loved one is receiving care,” Vuocolo said in a news release.
He added, “Saving one life touches many lives.”
“Medical studies that have been done since the late 1970s have shown that in rural areas, injured patients don’t do as well as they do in suburban or urban areas, Vuocolo said. “That’s because there is a delay in the identification of the injuries, the diagnoses, and definitive care. That was noticed years ago by the leadership and physicians here.”
A community needs analysis was conducted in 2016-2018, and studies showed that “650-plus patients were transferred directly from the scene or from our regional hospitals to accredited trauma centers,” said Vuocolo.
In 2018, the decision was made to “get the ball rolling” with the accreditation process, which included several steps such as resource commitment for personnel – trauma surgeons, nurses, radiologists – performance improvement personnel and a commitment to infrastructure, said Vuocolo.
This ultimately led to several expansions, including the new $21.5 million Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Department with four trauma treatment bays and a Neurological/Trauma Intensive Care Unit with 20 patient rooms on the second floor, according to a news release, as well as a new radiology suite and Center of Excellence building for outpatient treatment and trauma patients, noted Vuocolo.
“Our average response time is four minutes by the time we get the call to the time we see the patient,” he said, noting that the response time is often sooner.
He also explained the differences between the four levels of trauma centers in Pennsylvania. Level II is the highest Penn Highlands DuBois can achieve, he said, given that it is still a “relatively small community hospital/regional medical center,” and has the absence of a trauma residency or “research/academic-type program.”
In just the month of May, Penn Highlands DuBois saw 95 trauma patients, and is on track to see 1,100 trauma cases in 2023, according to Vuocolo.
In the news release, he also says, “Now, with the Penn Highlands DuBois Level II Trauma Center accreditation, people with major traumatic injuries in northwestern Pennsylvania can receive high-quality care in their community, without the need to be transported to another facility, which can have a positive impact on outcomes.”
Staffing
Hertlein, Trauma Program manager, and Jill Muir, Chief Nursing Officer at Penn Highlands DuBois, responded to questions regarding nurses and staffing throughout this accreditation.
Hertlein noted that there will be ongoing training and educational opportunities, as well as supportive services available for trauma personnel.
Muir said the hospital’s current nurses have been “very excited and engaged” throughout this process.
“We’ve increased their opportunity to get certified in their specialty areas, and we’ve celebrated that,” she said. “We’ve increased the number of certified nurses robustly this year, and we’re going to continue to support that.”
When asked about staffing shortages possibly becoming a concern, Muir noted the importance of partnering with entities like Butler County Community College (BC3), Jeff Tech and Mount Aloysius College.
Vuocolo added that this accreditation should ultimately help attract additional staff and their families to the area.
“When you become a trauma center, people are more interested in working at your institution,” he said. “Being accredited will give us the opportunity to bring more nurses, physicians and other specialists to a rural area.”