INDIANA — Following the 2022 inaugural recognition event in honor of National Nurses Day, National Nurses Week, and National Hospital Appreciation Week at Indiana Regional Medical Center — organized by Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Office of Strategic Partnerships and the IUP Office of Graduate Admissions — the appreciation project was expanded to Penn Highlands Healthcare DuBois and Punxsutawney Area Hospital this year.
Graduate Admissions Office Director Amber Dworek and Graduate Admissions Office Assistant Director Lucy Archer, working with Christina Koren, director of strategic partnerships in IUP’s Division of University Advancement, delivered snacks and gift items for members of the nursing staff at the three facilities, including a voucher to waive the application fee for enrollment in any IUP graduate degree program.
Members of nursing staff and other hospital staff also had the opportunity to participate in a giveaway event to benefit the IUP cheerleading program.
IUP offers more than 160 academic degree programs, including more than 50 graduate programs, including 14 doctoral degrees. Advanced degrees in nursing include a nursing administration master’s degree, a nursing education master’s degree, a health services administration master’s degree, a DPN to PhD nursing degree, and a nursing PhD. IUP also offers a Nursing, Simulation, and Technology Certificate of Recognition.
“We are proud to join forces with our esteemed partners in the regional healthcare community to celebrate Nurses Appreciation Week,” Koren said. “Through this collaboration, IUP is honored to recognize and express our deep appreciation for the remarkable nurses who tirelessly serve our communities.
“Together, we strive to promote pathways to graduate programs in nursing at IUP, empowering nurses to further their education and elevate their impact on patient care. Thank you for your invaluable contributions to healthcare and for embracing the spirit of lifelong learning,” Koren said.
IUP worked closely with IRMC Chief Nursing Officer Wendy Haislip; Penn Highlands DuBois Healthcare Chief Nursing Officer and Service Line Director, Heart Center, Lung Center, Brain & Spine, Oncology Services Heather Franci, MBHA, BSN, RN; and Paula Spack, RN, MSN, vice president of patient care services at Punxsutawney Area Hospital, on the project.
“As the number one trusted profession for the past 22 years, it goes to show how much patients rely, trust, and respect the nursing occupation,” Haislip said. “We are proud to have a close working relationship with our neighbors at IUP and anticipate continued partnerships between the two entities for many years to come.”
“Punxsutawney Area Hospital is grateful for the skilled, compassionate nurses that care for the healthcare needs of our community,” Spack said. “Recognition of their efforts, as IUP has done, is always welcome.”
“This is an exciting and challenging time to be a nurse,” Franci said. “For the past three years, our profession has been put to the test. We rallied because that is our nature. I cannot name another career that requires the continuous learning and adjustments to change that nurses regularly face.
“Penn Highlands DuBois was pleased to celebrate our nurses in collaboration with IUP by showcasing opportunities to advance in nursing. Penn Highlands DuBois also honored nurses with Daisy Awards, clinical advancement participants and certification recognition during National Nurses Week,” Franci said.