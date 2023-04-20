DuBOIS — Penn Highlands DuBois held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to signal the completion of its new $21.5 million Emergency Department (ED) and Neuro/Trauma Critical Care Unit, which will open at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The expansion and modernization created a state-of-the-art, two-story ED that will efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the residents of Clearfield County and surrounding regions, according to a press release issued by Penn Highlands Healthcare.
A behind-the-scenes tour of the newly expanded emergency department was also conducted Wednesday for the media by Corporate Director of Emergency Services for Penn Highlands Healthcare, Shaun Sheehan, DO, EMT-HP, and PHH DuBois Emergency Department Director of Nursing, Lauren M. Hospodar, RN.
Sheehan said this renovation is part of the $200 million Penn Highlands Healthcare Master Facilities Plan which began in 2018 to expand the footprint of the health system and improve access to healthcare in the region.
“This was helped, in part, by a grateful and generous donation by the (Frank) Varischetti Foundation, Jason and Libby Gray and many others, to help us provide this new and wonderful state-of-the-art emergency department to our community,” said Sheehan.
Hospodar said at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, “we will be moving over to this emergency department. The entrance is going to be off of South Main Street instead of around at the front of the hospital.”
For patients arriving by personal vehicles, parking is located adjacent to the ED entrance for easier accessibility. The expansion also includes a large ambulance bay to accommodate four ambulances at once and a second helipad to accommodate two medical helicopters simultaneously.
“At Penn Highlands DuBois, we strive to provide the advanced care, equip our facilities with the latest technology and recruit the best physicians, nurses and extenders so that the people in the communities we serve can receive the care they need close to home,” said John Sutika, president of Penn Highlands DuBois. “Our goal is to provide the people in this region with world-class care so they do not have to travel far when they are ill or injured.”
When patients enter the ED, a separate entrance provides greater privacy. The new area includes an expanded registration area and a large, comfortable waiting room.
“We wanted to really increase the size of the waiting area and make it more comfortable,” said Sheehan. “We upgraded the furniture ... and provide lots of lights. There are a lot of opportunities to sit in different seating areas throughout the emergency department.”
The treatment area includes:
- An eight-bay Vertical Care Unit for patients with minor ailments to receive expedited care. Vertical Care refers to the ability of a patient to wait safely and comfortably in a chair after they have seen the doctor while they await test results versus a sicker patient, who will require the exam room for the entire stay.
- Nineteen treatment rooms in a circular design with multiple nurses’ stations.
- Four trauma treatment bays so that people can receive care in their own community.
- Four rooms to support patients with behavioral health needs.
- Treatment rooms with greater privacy for patients who require special treatment such as children and assault victims.
In addition, the project includes a 20-room Neuro/Trauma Critical Care Unit on the second floor for neurosurgery patients and those who need post-trauma care.
Penn Highlands DuBois is working to become designated as a Level II Trauma Center for the benefit of patients in the region, said Sheehan. Currently, many patients must be transferred from Penn Highlands Healthcare’s eight hospitals’ emergency departments or from the location of accidents. These patients are transferred out of the system and out of the region to facilities that are designated trauma centers in Altoona, Erie, Danville and Pittsburgh. These transfers can create hardships, travel issues, and emotional strains on family members.
As part of the accreditation process, PH DuBois expanded the emergency department. The new 120,000-square-foot emergency department has two finished floors. Three additional floors may be added at a later date to support service volumes.
A decontamination area with deluge showers and lockdown security is also part of the emergency department expansion project.
Leading up to Level II Trauma Center accreditation, PH DuBois ED has to operate as an acting trauma facility, although not accredited, said Sheehan. He said this is because when the accreditors come, they want to look back over the past six months and see how the ED has operated.
“That means that we currently do have in-house trauma surgeons and all the additional specialists that are required for that and that this building was built with that in mind,” said Sheehan. “That’s why the trauma bays are such a large footprint within the department. The first opportunity for accreditation will be in June of this year and they generally release the results in August. If we don’t make accreditation, we’ll still continue and we’ll be able to reapply again for the following calendar year.”
“We are thrilled to have the renovation completed for our community,” said Sutika. “When people visit the Penn Highlands DuBois ED, they will immediately notice that the technically advanced environment complements the high level of care we deliver.”