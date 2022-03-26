DuBOIS — For those whose resolutions to lose weight or get healthier may not be going well, Dr. Megan Lundgren, a surgeon at Penn Highlands Healthcare who specializes in bariatric surgery, may be able to help.
Lundgren, a DuBois native, specializes in minimally invasive foregut and bariatric surgery. Bariatric surgery, otherwise known as metabolic surgery or weight loss surgery, not only treats the disease of obesity, but it can also be an effective treatment for diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, arthritis, acid reflux and obstructive sleep apnea.
“There’s never been a bariatric program in DuBois before,” said Lundgren. Lundgren, who has been with PHH since August 2021, said bariatric surgery is not something she initially saw herself doing as a surgeon.
“I interviewed to do my fellowship when I was in my fourth year out of six of general surgery residency, and I loved foregut surgery, which is anything from esophagus to stomach, to the first part of the bowel, liver, and pancreas,” said Lundgren. “I wanted to get extra training in minimally invasive surgery. When I interviewed at Cleveland Clinic, the fellowship director and I immediately clicked.”
It wasn’t until after Lundgren started doing bariatric surgery in her senior years of residency that she became interested in it. She said it’s not something done until one is a more senior resident. While performing a lot of bariatric surgeries her last couple of years of residency, she realized she really enjoyed the technical aspects. That was lucky, she said, because it was a primary part of her fellowship training.
“While I love doing anti-reflux surgery, paraesophageal hernia surgery and other foregut surgery, I found that I also loved bariatric surgery for multiple reasons. The cases are not only fun technical operations, for example a gastric bypass involves multiple new connections in the bowel,” said Lundgren. “But the whole other aspect of bariatric surgery that bariatric surgeons love are the lifelong positive changes that you make for patient health, both physical and mental health, and you’re following up with them long-term. You see the weight come off. You see their quality of life improved. You see their health problems improved or reversed. So there’s a whole aspect to bariatric surgery that, at the time, I didn’t know that I was going to love so much, but luckily I was able to find that in my senior years of surgery residency and then solidify that during my fellowship in Cleveland.”
The main reason why bariatric surgery is done is not for cosmetic reasons, said Lundgren.
“It’s for reversing or improving health problems like fatty liver disease, type II diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obstructive sleep apnea, GERD and even for joint pain that’s limiting their mobility,” she said. “If they (patients) have a high BMI, then the first step is actually to attempt to improve their mobility and decrease their pain with weight loss. So we can use bariatric surgery for that as well.”
Lundgren believes strongly that there is a great need in PHH’s service area for bariatric surgery.
“There are a lot of patients living in central Pennsylvania who have had bariatric surgery elsewhere, like a three hour drive away and they need follow up,” said Lundgren. “Due to difficulties in travel, they might be lost to follow up from their initial program. So they need a bariatric surgeon in DuBois to take care of post-operative issues, to take care of just keeping them in support groups and continue their long-term success with their surgery.”
Lundgren said there are also many patients in the area who fit the criteria to get bariatric surgery, but the reason they haven’t done so yet is because they can’t travel that far — whether they have children or whether they have a job that won’t allow them to travel a long distance for surgery.
“A lot of patients in our area need the surgery, both in terms of having a higher BMI, as well as from suffering from obesity-related medical problems,” she said. “But now that we have a local program, that’ll be safer for them because they can have their surgeon nearby at all times after surgery. And they can have better long-term success because bariatric surgery is a tool. It’s not a magic bullet. You have to stay in your program to actually maintain your success with your weight loss and your medical problems long-term. Having someone within driving distance is very important.”
Although there is a risk of weight gain after bariatric surgery, Lundgren said the main way to avoid that is with a comprehensive bariatric program such as at PHH.
“I always tell patients, I’m not the most valuable player in this process. We have a whole team of people that includes our Obesity Medicine Physician, Dr. Kavita Goyal, as well as our nutritionist and registered dietitians, Jeril Goss and Deloris Gibson, as well as a psychologist, Kelly Chilson, Psy.D.”
Other members of the PHH Bariatric Surgery Program include: Surgeon – Michael Felix, MD; Practice Director – Salvador Campos; Coordinator and Data Reviewer – Jolene Barbazzeni, BSN, RN; Practice Manager – Jodi Murray; Bariatric Clinic Nurse – Erica King, LPN; Endocrinologists — Sarvesh Rajan MD, Jessica Lundgren, MD; and Clinical Educators – Katie Shields, Chantel Blatt, Samantha Dinger, Brianna Bojalad, Brittany Brendel.
“It takes this whole group of professionals, as well as a patient who’s actually the most valuable player on the team to maintain long term success,” said Lundgren. “I tell every single patient, I can make changes in your anatomy on the inside, but if someone’s not committed to the entire program, or if they somehow fall out of the program in the future, there is a risk of weight regain.”
Lundgren said her first consultation with every patient includes detailing the requirements for bariatric surgery.
“There’s four main areas which include all of the people that I just listed,” she said. “That’s behavioral psychology, medical weight management, nutrition education, as well as the surgical evaluation that are all required before surgery.”
The actual time period required for medical weight management before surgery is completely dependent on two things, said Lundgren, noting that it’s the patient’s medical history, as well as their insurance plan.
“Every insurance plan has a different set of requirements,” said Lundgren. “Some patients have no specified time period before surgery and the bariatric team and I can decide what that time period is. And then some patient’s insurance has a very specific time period required. I know of a particular insurance that’s very popular around here and they require six months of medical weight management before the patient can be approved for surgery.”
To date, Lundgren said she has seen approximately 90 patients who are interested in bariatric surgery. Several revisional cases have already been completed here – and the first primary cases are scheduled this month for patients who have completed their several month medical weight management and education programs.
Bariatric surgery is very safe, said Lundgren.
“Today, it’s laparoscopic surgery with small incisions. The risk profile is very low. There are some particular complications that every surgeon worries about when they do a procedure, but the actual rate of those complications happening is low,” she said. “To have a bariatric surgery program, you have to meet very specific qualifications at your program. You have to have a bariatric committee. In that committee, along with the bariatric coordinator, they have to meet accreditation standards. And to become a center of excellence, you actually have to be doing cases for a year. You have to do a certain number of cases and you have to meet every qualification in a very large standard manual. So we’re working towards that.”
The closest bariatric programs in the DuBois area are either Pittsburgh and Erie, said Lundgren.
“It’s just smoother and safer to have a local program,” said Lundgren.
Lundgren is also excited that PHH is partnering with an online nutritional program called “NewTri.” Many patients have children and jobs, of course, and there are a lot of required appointments already to get approved for bariatric surgery, she said. NewTri is completely online and is a very intensive nutritional education program where patients can also do their food logs, exercise logs and weight logs before surgery, which all leads to approval for bariatric surgery.
Anyone interested in the bariatric program can receive a referral from their physician.
“If you’re even considering it, it’s worth coming in and just having this one hour consultation with me,” said Lundgren. “I go through everything in very great detail. I think it’s a very reassuring appointment for patients.”
In order to be covered by insurance for bariatric surgery, there are specific guidelines which include a BMI of 35 or higher, plus a comorbidity, like type II diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, osteoarthritis, or obstructive sleep apnea and many more. Or, if a person has a BMI of 40 or above, even without a comorbidity, then they’re a candidate for bariatric surgery.
Lundgren said she is also happy to see patients who are struggling who have already had bariatric surgery, whether it’s with weight regain or any other gastrointestinal symptoms.
“I want to make sure everyone knows that even if they had bariatric surgery elsewhere, that they’re free to come in and see us at any point,” she said.
For more information, please call Lundgren’s office at 814-375-2037.