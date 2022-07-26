DuBOIS — An open house was held Monday to celebrate the completion of the new Penn Highlands Healthcare Stern Center for Behavioral Health, a $22 million state-of-the-art behavioral health hospital for children and adolescents, in addition to expanded adult behavioral health services.
Located at Penn Highlands DuBois East, hospital officials say the Stern Center offers unparalleled inpatient and outpatient therapeutic care to help children and adolescents manage their emotions and deal with life situations. A staff of licensed professionals develops individualized and structured treatment plans using a multidisciplinary approach to address the unique behavioral health needs of children and adolescents. In addition, the new center will offer addiction medicine and expanded outpatient behavioral health services for adults.
“I’m delighted to welcome you here today to preview the Penn Highlands Healthcare Stern Center for Behavioral Health,” John Sutika, president of Penn Highlands DuBois, said Monday during a media tour of the new behavioral health hospital. “Throughout the United States, the needs for behavioral health services for children, adolescents and adults has never been greater.
“When we talk about behavioral health in terms of a child or a teen, it includes their mental, emotional, and behavioral well-being,” said Sutika. “Their (children and teens) behavioral health affects how they think, feel and act and plays a role in how they handle stress and relate to others and make healthy choices. Consider what children and teens face on a daily basis, such as bullying, the fear of violence at school, peer pressure, which is compounded by social media, striving for academic or athletic success, body image concerns, and many others.”
Citing The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Sutika said 70 percent of mental health issues start in childhood and adolescence.
“And what is disturbing is that this segment of the population is historically underserved in terms of behavioral health services,” said Sutika. “At Penn Highlands Healthcare, we recognize the importance of providing the care that these children and teens require in order to better cope with the situations they face and to be mentally, emotionally, and behaviorally prepared to face daily living.
“When you turn toward the Stern Center, you will quickly discover that there’s not a comparable facility in this region,” said Sutika. “I’m confident that you’ll see that even the smallest details have been incorporated into the building design for the safety, security, and support of the children and adolescents to whom we provide therapeutic care.”
Sutika said the new center also expands Penn Highlands Healthcare’s adult inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services, for which there’s always a critical need.
While touring the building, Sutika said the public can see that PHH “is at the pulse of the region’s behavioral health needs.”
The new behavioral health hospital is one of eight projects, which are part of the health system’s master facilities plan.
“The original plan, which began in 2018, consisted of expansion or enhancement projects to our hospitals in Brookville, Clearfield, and DuBois, as well as Penn Highlands Pinecrest Manor at Penn Highlands Elk,” said Sutika. “Our master facilities plan grew to become a $180 million plan that also includes community medical buildings in Clarion and Punxsutawney, which are designed to enhance outpatient healthcare across the region.”
While the new behavioral hospital represents a substantial financial commitment from PHH, Sutika said it was also made possible through the generosity of David Stern, “who has not only been supportive of Penn Highlands Healthcare, but his philanthropic gifts have enhanced our region. On behalf of the Penn Highlands board of directors, our employees, physicians, and most importantly, our patients, I thank him for helping us to make the Stern Center for Behavioral Health a state-of-the-art facility for children, adolescents, and adults.” Stern is president and CEO of Paris Companies in DuBois.
The building is designed to keep patients safe and comfortable. Features include:
- A total of 44 child and adolescent beds.
- Private inpatient rooms.
- A safe, secure and supportive environment.
- Private and separate inpatient and outpatient entrances.
- Walk-in clinic for children, adolescents and adults in crisis (opening late 2022).
- Outpatient Center for counseling and assessment for mild to severe behavioral health conditions.
- Comfortable group therapy rooms.
- A courtyard and several atriums that provide a tranquil environment.
Areas designed especially for children include:
- Engaging play therapy rooms.
- A safe, functional gym for physical exercise.
- An uplifting sensory stimulation room.
- A calming Seclusion Room where children and adolescents are free from outside stimulus.
- A 12-desk classroom for continued learning.
- A cafeteria for group dining.
The next phase of this project, which will total $39 million, includes the addition of 22 adult beds, an eight-bed high acuity unit and renovation of the exiting 20 beds on the second floor for the substance abuse treatment unit. When the project is completed, the Penn Highlands Stern Center for Behavioral Health will offer a total of 118 child, adolescent and adult beds in the Penn Highlands Stern Center for Behavioral Health in DuBois.
Hospital officials are hopeful that the center will be open by late September.