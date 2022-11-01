DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare is ranked as a Top 100 employer in Pennsylvania by Forbes. The health system has been awarded on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
America’s Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the U.S. The respondents were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. The online survey also asked the participants to evaluate whether other businesses in their community stand out positively or negatively. When the survey was tallied, Penn Highlands Healthcare was in the Top 100 for Pennsylvania. Only 17 healthcare providers in Pennsylvania made the list. The complete list of awards can be viewed on the Forbes website.
“We are thrilled to be in the Forbes Top 100 for Pennsylvania, but not surprised,” said Steven M. Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare. “Our health system is a great place to work because our employees and physicians are truly dedicated to our patients and supporting each other.”