DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare is invested in the health and wellness of the communities it serves. Throughout April and May, members of the Trauma Team and nursing educators from Penn Highlands DuBois are conducting classes for high school and middle school students as well as hosting community events to increase injury prevention awareness.
Community programs
On Saturday, May 7, Penn Highlands DuBois is participating in Dickinson Center, Inc.’s “Community Helpers’ Day,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Benzinger Park in St. Marys. Members of the Penn Highlands DuBois Trauma Team will educate participants on the importance of wearing bicycle helmets as well as the proper fitting of helmets. The event is free to Elk County families with children ages 5 and under.
On Tuesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 26, Penn Highlands DuBois will host a “Fall Prevention Program” at the DuBois YMCA following the Silver Sneakers Class at 8:45 a.m. Falls are the leading cause of injury-related death among adults age 65 and older, and the age-adjusted fall death rate is increasing. Any member of the community is invited to attend to learn about fall prevention and how they can help themselves as well as others. Information will be available on screening for fall risks. In addition, Penn Highlands DuBois is providing anti-slip shoe covers free-of-charge to aide in fall prevention.
School programs
On Thursday, April 14, Penn Highlands DuBois is conducting “Stop the Bleed” classes for students at DuBois Area Middle School.
The “Stop the Bleed” campaign is administered by the Defense Health Agency and the Combat Casualty Care Research Program. The program, which is taught locally by members of the Penn Highlands DuBois Trauma Team and nursing educators, engages people to be trained, equipped and prepared to save a life.
On Wednesday, May 11, and Thursday, May 12, the “Stop the Bleed” classes will be offered for some 350 students, faculty and support staff at St. Marys Area High School. Students from various fields of study, including the metal fabricating, woodworking, EMT, CNA and health professionals programs, as well as those participating in the health education, enrichment and stagecraft classes, have been invited to participate.
“Having spent my nursing career in the Emergency Departments at Penn Highlands DuBois and Penn Highlands Elk, I am very passionate about helping to keep our communities safe from traumatic injuries,” said Kara Bauer, RN, BSN, the Trauma, Outreach and Injury Prevention coordinator for Penn Highlands DuBois who oversees the programming.
To learn more about these events or to schedule a “Stop the Bleed” or injury awareness/ prevention program for a group, contact Bauer at 814-375-8072 or injuryprevention@phhealthcare.org.