PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you are a woman age 40 and over, breast and cervical screenings are recommended. Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN in Punxsutawney is offering a breast and cervical screening day on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN inside the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building at 21911 Route 119, in Punxsutawney. A free clinical breast exam, mammogram, pelvic exam and pap smear will be available to individuals with or without insurance.
To qualify for the free screening, a person must be a resident of Pennsylvania and meet the following criteria:
- For breast cancer screening and diagnostics, you must be age 40 through 64.
- Gross household income at or below 250 percent of federal poverty guidelines.
- You are uninsured or underinsured, are financially unable to pay required deductible or co-payment or are enrolled in Medicaid Family Planning Services program. If you are enrolled in Medicare Part B or Medicaid, you are not eligible for PA-BCCEDP.
- Be a biological female. You may qualify if you are a transgender woman (male to female) who is taking hormones or are a transgender man (female to male) who still has breasts.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for the women in the community,” said Lisa Jaramillo, DO, FACOG, an obstetrician/gynecologist with Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN. “Mammograms and pap screenings at recommended intervals, can help detect breast and cervical cancers in their early stages when they are most treatable.”
To schedule an appointment, call 888-920-4636.