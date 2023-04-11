DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare is reminding the public that organ donation saves lives.
Diseases, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, or even common viruses, can destroy a body’s organs. Throughout the United States, more than 100,000 people are waiting for life-saving organ transplants.
April is National Donate Life Month, an observance to help raise awareness about donation, encourage people to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and honor those who have saved lives through the gift of donation. The 2023 theme is “Make a Splash for Donate Life Month.”
People of all ages and medical histories can consider themselves potential organ, eye and tissue donors. A person’s medical condition at the time of death will determine what organs and tissue can be donated.
Living donors should be in good overall physical and mental health and older than 18 years of age. Some medical conditions could prevent an individual from being a living donor. Transplant programs complete a full patient evaluation to protect both living donor and recipient health and safety.
A donor can save up to eight lives and heal the lives of more than 75 people. Registration serves as a symbol of hope to patients waiting, and sharing it with your family lets them know your decision.
The vast majority of Americans support donation as an opportunity to give life and health to others. Unfortunately, many people overlook the important step of registering as a donor.
Pennsylvania donors can sign up at donatelifepa.org. They can also become a donor when they renew their driver’s license in person or at dmv.pa.gov.