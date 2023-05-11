DuBOIS — Culminating many hours of hard work and dedication, graduates from Penn State DuBois celebrated their accomplishments during the commencement ceremony held on Friday at the PAW Center. Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer, presided over the ceremony, with Arshad Khan, professor of chemistry, serving as faculty marshal and Dylan Treaster serving as the student marshal.
The campus welcomed Steve Massini, chief executive officer of Penn State Health, to offer the commencement address. A Penn State alumnus who started his educational journey at Penn State DuBois, Massini expressed his positive encouragement to the graduating class in attendance.
“Your journeys to get to Penn State and now to commencement day have been unique,” Massini said. “Your journeys going forward will be unique. But your common bond for life will be being part of something special that will fill your life with opportunities.”
“Your Penn State family will always be there to support you,” Massini added.
Massini holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting, graduating with honors from Penn State. He is a certified public accountant and a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.
Penn State DuBois presents academic awards to both the associate and baccalaureate degree students with the highest grade-point average. The Associate Award was presented to Colin Say, who graduated cum laude with an associate of science degree in information sciences and technology.
The Baccalaureate Award was presented to Dylan Treaster, who graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of engineering degree.
Kristen Vida, president of the DuBois Educational Foundation, then stepped forward to announce the Educator of the Year award. This year the award was presented to Sarah Pierotti, assistant professor of human development and family studies. Nominators noted her passion, her aid in assisting students to achieve personal success, how she fosters inclusion, seamlessly incorporating diversity into her curriculum, continuously looks for real-world examples to relate to students to their coursework and that she is an excellent educator.
The ceremony continued with Ryoo announcing the recipient of the Staff Excellence Award. Given annually to a staff member who goes above and beyond regularly assigned job responsibilities, makes outstanding contributions to their work unit, campus and university, and embodies Penn State values, this year’s award was presented to Laura Pentz, assistant to the chancellor and chief academic officer. Those who nominated her expressed her exceptional work ethics, inclusiveness and respect for everyone. She is also always interested in learning more and filling in when there is a gap, a hard worker, a kind co-worker and an integral part of the campus.
The final award presentation was the Adjunct Educator of the Year award. This award is given to an outstanding adjunct faculty member for their accomplishments and campus service over the past academic year. This year, the award is presented to Robert Anderson, adjunct lecturer of history and political science. His nominators mention that he is a gifted educator who makes his lectures more engaging by developing unique in-class learning activities as well as providing solid, accurate information per curriculum. It was also noted that Anderson makes students feel comfortable, is devoted to diversity and inclusion and has an evident commitment to academic excellence.
After the conferring of degrees for all the graduating students, Ryoo expressed his positivity and confidence for each individual graduate.
“Going forward, we are confident that you will ensure that Penn State’s core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, discovery, excellence and community are lived each and every day,” Ryoo said. “Go forth, be Penn State proud and remain deeply devoted to your alma mater, forever and always.”