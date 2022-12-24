Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero early today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 15 and 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon EST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could result in poor driving conditions, mainly over the Allegheny Plateau. Gusty winds could cause downed tree limbs and isolated power outages. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&