DuBOIS — Students, faculty, staff, friends, family and members of the community all gathered at the PAW Center, on the campus of Penn State DuBois, to recognize the academic achievements, involvement in clubs, organizations, leadership initiatives and intercollegiate athletics at the recent annual recognition and awards banquet.
The evening began with a welcome message from Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer, who highlighted all the efforts that students have put in this academic year.
“I am always so excited for this time of the year,” Ryoo said. “To share in celebrating the hard work and dedication you, the students, have given to the campus community, scholarship and learning outside the classroom.”
Student awards
- Eric A. and Josephine Walker Award: Karter Witmer
- Laurel Award: Alicia Bryan
- Student Athlete Leader Award: Jordan Bundy
- Terry Hartman Community Service Award: Larissa James-LaBranche
- Student Affairs Award: Brook Grove
- PSUAC John Egli Academic Student Athlete Award: Dylan Treaster
- The President Walker Award: Connor Carnahan, Patrick Connacher, Cristina Delaney, Dylan Donahue, Andrew Gerber, Christopher Gregory, Shayla Hines, Jaicob Hollick, Sarah Huston, Caleb Mattiuz, Tristan Parker, Jason Plubell, Tayler Rafferty, Emma Suplizio, Zachary Wymer
- The President Sparks Award: Louise Bennett, Garrett Fischer, Lilia Lion, Allison Meko
- First Year Associate Award: Connor Carnahan
- First Year Baccalaureate Award: Patrick Connacher, Andrew Gerber, Christopher Gregory, Shayla Hines, Jaicob Hollick, Sarah Huston, Caleb Mattiuz, Tristan Parker, Jason Plubell, Tayler Rafferty, Emma Suplizio, Zachary Wymer
- Second Year Baccalaureate Award: Louise Bennett, Lilia Lion, Allison Meko
- Upper Division Baccalaureate Award: Kristen Mahle
- Outstanding Adult Learners: Lisa Craggs, Cristina Delaney, Brook Grove, Julia Hedlund, Josh Lanzoni, Kristen Mahle, Savannah McCloskey-Reigh, Michael Sanabria
- Orientation Leaders: Rachel Allegretto, Hannah Allen, Louise Bennett, Alicia Bryan, Aleigha Geer, Brook Grove, Skylar King, Kristen Mahle, Eliza Neal, Emily Roush, Luke Salvo, Kelsey Stuart, Justice Williams, Karter Witmer
- Summer Leadership Experience: Hannah Allen, Louise Bennett, Alicia Bryan, Taylor Charles, Elise DuFour, Brook Grove, Skylar King, Tara Leamer, Braden Mohney, Emily Roush, Lukas Salvo, Logan Sell
- Behrend Leadership Experience: Ayomide Adedeji, Taylor Charles, Donald Crabtree, Austin Dinsmore, Javonnie Glenn, Jason Plubell, Emma Powell, Dominic Torretti
- Lion Ambassadors: Rachel Allegretto, Sallee Boose, Liz Bruner, Isaac Gray, Brook Grove, Hailey Kinley, Tara Leamer, Tayler Rafferty, Emily Roush, Luke Salvo, Casey Serine, Elyse Spehalski, Jessie Tarr, Dylan Treaster
- Certified Peer Educators: Ayomide Adedeji, Hannah Allen, Taylor Charles, Brook Grove, Dakota Hetrick, Skylar King, Erin Maloney, Abigail McCracken, Alexis Piper, Anna Raffeinner, Emily Roush, Kyrsten Ruch, Lukas Salvo, Dominic Torretti, Karter Witmer
- Top 5 Most Involved Students: Hannah Allen, Skylar King, Ayomide Adedeji, Javonnie Glenn, Alicia Bryan
- Academic Excellence in Human Development and Family Studies: Kyrsten Ruch
- Richard M. Smith Outstanding Senior Award in Business Administration: Taylor Charles
- Outstanding Junior Award in Business Administration: Kristen Mahle
- Wildlife Technology Daniel T. Wanless Award: Heather Bittle
- Wildlife Technology Sherwood S. Stutz Award: Jessica Tarr
- Academic Excellence Award in Criminal Justice: Brice Miller
- Outstanding Achievement Award in Criminal Justice: Kierra Keck
- Academic Excellence in Mathematics: Donald Crabtree
- NCPA Launchbox/Entrepreneur: Anna Raffeinner
- Outstanding Academic Achievement in Engineering, Applied Materials: Devin Carns
- Occupational Therapy Academic Excellence Award: Kelsey Makin
- Occupational Therapy Student of the Year: Hailey Kinley
- Honors Scholar Program: Alicia Bryan, Taylor Charles, Isaac Gray, Shayla Hines, Larissa James-LaBranche, Sydney Kaschalk, Kolton Lyons, Haley Mumma, Logan Rode, Lukas Salvo, Emma Suplizio, Dylan Treaster, Maynard Weidman
- Honors Program: Hannah Allen, Donald Crabtree, Madee Finalle, Sarah Huston, Marissa Mantangelo, Alexis Okane, Tristan Parker, Alexis Piper, Emma Powell, Madison Rhine, Emily Roush, Madison Sohnen, Riley West, Karter Witmer
- Club Members of the Year: Business Society – Taylor Charles, Kristen Mahle, Javonnie Glenn, Alicia Bryan; Campus Activities Board – Brianna Bone, Curtis Lilliard; Christian Student Fellowship – Hailey Kinley; Delta Mu Sigma – Taylor Charles, Larissa James-LaBranche, Lukas Salvo, Dylan Treaster; Esports Club – Derek Mohney; HDFS Club – Abigail Suplizio; OT Club – Hailey Kinley; Student Government – Upperclass: Braden Mohney, First Year: Jason Plubell; THON – Jalen Kosko; Wildlife Society – Karter Witmer
- Club of the Year: Business Society
- Delta Mu Sigma Honors Society Inductees: Sara Allaman, Makena Baney, Madeleine Barsh, Christopher Blowers, Sallee Boose, Elizabeth Bruner, Jordan Bundy, Chelsea Busatto, Connor Carnahan, Madee Finalle, Aleigha Geer, Dakota Hetrick, Hailey Kinley, Zayne Knight, Kolton Lyons, Rorrie Maynard, Austin Mitchell, Abigail Morgo, Tanisha Myers, Tristan Parker, Jason Plubell, Emma Powell, Tayler Rafferty, Madison Rhine, Fiona Riss, Colton Roush, Kyrsten Ruch, Hope Spuck, Emma Suplizio, Caitlyn Watson, Gaven Wolfgang
- Delta Mu Sigma Award: Taylor Charles
Community awards
- Award of Appreciation: Marianne & Hank Webster
- Business of the Year: Soul Platter Cafe
Faculty and staff awards
- Lions Pride Award: Ann Whyte
- Students Choice Service Award: Marly Doty
- Janette M. Burns Award: Jessica Clontz, Marly Doty and Dr. Sarah Pierotti
- Club Advisor of the Year: Emily Thomas