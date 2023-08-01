CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers that work on a high-friction surface application project impacting routes in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, and Elk counties will be underway Thursday, Aug. 3. These applications will increase the longevity of recently built or rehabilitated infrastructure and improve skid resistance to enhance safety for motorists at the application sites.
Crews will start work Thursday, Aug. 3, at Routes 26/45 intersection, approximately 1.5 miles north of Pine Grove Mills in Ferguson Township, Centre County. While they apply the high friction surface treatments, drivers should expect to encounter flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control. PennDOT urges drivers to build extra travel time into their schedules, as it expects short travel delays.
Crews plan to begin the application process Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Interstate 80 local access interchange in Marion Township, Centre County. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control. Drivers should anticipate short delays.
Start dates for work at the other routes and bridges impacted by this project are as follows:
- Monday, Aug. 21, at a Route 4004 (Rich Valley Road) bridge spanning the Driftwood Branch Sinnemahoning Creek in Shippen Township, Cameron County.
- Tuesday, Aug. 8, at a Route 1002 (Great Island Road) bridge spanning the Susquehanna River approximately two miles east of Lock Haven in Dunnstable Township, Clinton County.
- Sunday, Aug. 13, at a Route 64 bridge spanning Fishing Creek in Porter Township, Clinton County.
- Tuesday, Aug. 15, at a Route 2036 (Powell Street) bridge that spans Emigh Run in Morris Township, Clearfield County.
- Thursday, Aug. 17, at a Route 3005 (St. Lawrence Road) bridge spanning North Witmer Run in Irvona Borough, Clearfield County.
- Route 219 at the Johsnonburg bypass in Johnsonburg Borough, Elk County; Saturday, Aug. 19.
Due to the nature of these applications, work cannot occur in the rain, and the contractor will reschedule in cases of bad weather. PennDOT will issue updates on work progress as necessary.